Caramelized Vietnamese pork chops with salad

Prep 15 min
Total 30 min
Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp
brown sugar
3 tbsp
unseasoned rice vinegar
2 tbsp
fish sauce
1 tbsp
minced garlic
1 tbsp
lemon zest
1
finger chili or jalepeno, sliced
8
fast-fry boneless pork chops, (425 g)
2 1/2 tbsp
canola oil, divided
4
Campari tomatoes, cut into wedges
3
mini cucumbers, thinly sliced
4
eggs

Instructions

  • COMBINE sugar, vinegar, fish sauce, garlic, lemon zest and jalapeno in a casserole dish, reserving 2 tbsp. Add pork and let stand at room temperature for 20 min, turning often.
  • WHISK reserved marinade mixture with 1 tbsp of the oil in a large bowl. Toss with tomatoes and cucumber.
  • HEAT 1 tbsp of the oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add pork in 2 batches. Cook until no pink remains, 1 min per side. Transfer to a cutting board.
  • HEAT remaining 1/2 tbsp oil in a clean frying pan. Crack eggs into pan and cook until done to your liking. Slice chops and serve topped with an egg and salad.

Nutrition

Calories 355
Protein 34 g
Carbohydrates 17 g
Fat 17 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 816 mg
Excellent source of vitamin B6
Issue: March 2017

One comment on “Caramelized Vietnamese pork chops with salad

