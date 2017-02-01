Streusel-crunch spiced carrot cake muffins

Prep 20 min
Total 50 min
Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients

2 tbsp
all-purpose flour
1 tbsp
packed dark brown sugar
1 1/2 tsp
melted butter

Batter

1 3/4 cups
all-pupose flour
1 1/2 tsp
baking powder
1/2 tsp
baking soda
1 1/2 tsp
cinnamon
3/4 tsp
ground ginger
1/4 tsp
allspice
1/4 tsp
salt
2
eggs
2/3 cup
canola oil
1/2 cup
buttermilk
1/2 cup
granulated sugar
1/4 cup
packed dark brown sugar
2 tsp
vanilla
2 cups
grated carrots
2 tbsp
pepitas

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 375F and line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners.
  • STREUSEL: Combine flour and brown sugar in a small bowl. Add butter and mix with hands until crumbly. Set aside.
  • BATTER: Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and salt in a large bowl. Beat eggs, oil, buttermilk, both sugars and vanilla in a medium bowl, then stir into flour mixture until just combined. Stir in carrots.
  • DIVIDE among cups, then sprinkle tops with pepitas and streusel. Bake until a tester inserted into centre of muffin comes out clean, 18 to 20 min. Cool in pan 10 min. Remove and serve warm.

 

Nutrition

Calories 271
Protein 4 g
Carbohydrates 31 g
Fat 15 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 173 mg
Excellent source of vitamin A
Issue: March 2017

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

One comment on “Streusel-crunch spiced carrot cake muffins

  1. Where’s the baking instructions should you want to make this as a loaf (as per the tag line)?

    Reply

