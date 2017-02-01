Chocolate marble loaf

Prep 10 min
Total 1 hour
Plus 10 minutes cooling time

Advertisement

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups
all-purpose flour
1 cup
granulated sugar
2 tsp
baking powder
1 tsp
baking soda
1/2 tsp
salt
2
eggs
3/4 cup
buttermilk
1/2 cup
unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly
1/4 cup
hot water
2 tsp
vanilla
1/4 cup
semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tsp
coarse sugar

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F and spray a 9 × 5-in. loaf pan with oil.
  • WHISK flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk eggs, buttermilk, butter, hot water and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir into flour mixture until just combined. Reserve 1 cup of the batter.
  • MELT chocolate chips and 2 tbsp hot water. Stir into reserved 1 cup batter until no streaks remain. Pour half of the plain batter into prepared pan. Top with chocolate mixture, then cover with remaining plain batter. Drag a paring knife through the batter 2 or 3 times. Sprinkle with coarse sugar.
  • BAKE 50 to 60 min. Cool in pan on rack, about 10 min. Remove from pan and cool on rack completely.

Nutrition

Advertisement

How to melt chocolate using a double-boiler

Issue: March 2017

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

This article has not been rated yet.

One comment on “Chocolate marble loaf

  1. good recipe but i did not like that it was rubbery and had a horrible after taste

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources