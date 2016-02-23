Braided bread with Mini Eggs
Prep 45 min
Total 3 hours 15 min
Serves 12
Italian and Greek cuisines both feature a braided Easter bread dotted with colour-tinted hen’s eggs. Although we love the classic recipe, we’re partial to tucking candied eggs into these mini loaves just after baking for a hit of chocolate.
Instructions
- COMBINE 1 cup flour with sugar and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Beat in warm milk, 1/3 cup warm water, butter, 1 egg and salt until combined. Beat in remaining 2 cups flour on medium until dough is smooth and pulls cleanly away from bottom and sides of bowl, 5 to 6 min. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl and cover loosely with a damp kitchen towel. Let rest until dough is doubled in size, about 1 hour.
- LINE a large baking sheet with parchment. Turn dough out onto a very lightly floured surface. Divide into 6 equal portions. Keep under damp towel. Working with 1 piece at a time, divide into 3 smaller equal pieces. Roll each piece into an 8-in.-long rope. Arrange 3 ropes side-by-side. Braid dough, then pinch each end to secure and tuck underneath loaf. Repeat with remaining dough. Transfer to prepared sheet. Cover loosely with damp kitchen towel and let rest for 1 more hour.
- PREHEAT oven to 350F. Whisk remaining egg with 2 tsp water in a small bowl. Brush over tops of dough.
- BAKE in centre of oven until deep golden, 20 min. Remove from oven and immediately tuck candies in and around braids. Let stand for 10 min. Serve warm with butter.
Nutrition
Calories 209
Protein 6 g
Carbohydrates 34 g
Fat 6 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 214 mg
Excellent source of folate
Can this sweet bread be frozen .thank you.
Sil on