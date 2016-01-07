Apple and smoked cheddar muffins

Ingredients

2 cups
all-purpose flour
2 tsp
baking powder
1/2 tsp
salt
1
apple, peeled, cored and finely chopped
1 cup
grated smoked cheddar, divided
1/2 cup
granulated sugar
1/2 cup
canola oil
2
eggs
2/3 cup
milk

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F.
  • STIR flour with baking powder and salt in a medium bowl until combined. Stir in chopped apple and 3/4 cup grated smoked cheddar until coated.
  • WHISK sugar, canola oil and eggs in a large bowl until combined. Whisk in milk.
  • STIR flour mixture into egg mixture just until combined. Scoop into a lined muffin pan. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup more grated smoked cheddar.
  • BAKE until a skewer inserted into the centre of a muffin comes out clean, about 20 min.

Nutrition

Issue: October 2015

One comment on “Apple and smoked cheddar muffins

  1. These bake up well, but are fairly bland in taste. I would suggest adding some rosemary or other herb to give it a flavour kick.

