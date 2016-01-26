The troubling end to Canada’s first Twitter harassment trial

This past Friday, an Ontario court found Gregory Alan Elliott not guilty of harassing and threatening two women on social media. Described as the first real test of online freedom of expression in Canada, the case also perfectly encapsulates the internet’s political and gender divide. On one side, Elliott and his champions high-fiving the verdict as a win for free speech. On the other, Stephanie Guthrie (pictured above), Heather Reilly and their supporters frustrated with a ruling that minimizes the hostility that is almost inescapable for women who use social media.
The case began about four years ago, when Guthrie and Reilly, who are feminist activists in Toronto with a large social media presence, had exchanges with Elliott on Twitter. The tone was combative, with Elliott using language that Justice Brent Knazan described as “mean, crass and insulting” and “vulgar and obscene.” Elliott called each of them a “bitch” and made comments about Reilly’s body. The women called Elliott out and eventually blocked him, but they couldn’t avoid him entirely because he used hashtags in his Tweets to grab their attention. On one occasion, Elliott referred to a bar that Reilly frequented, while she was actually there, leading her to feel as though she was being stalked offline. (Disclosure: I once interviewed Guthrie for a story on online feminism.)
In his 80-page ruling, Justice Knazan found that Elliott did knowingly harass Guthrie and Reilly on Twitter. But Elliott’s actions, the judge ruled, did not constitute criminal harassment because it was not reasonable that Elliott’s actions would cause the women to fear for their safety.
It’s useful to look at how Justice Knazan understands social media, as he appears to believe that the trade off for social media engagement is the inability to set any boundaries or rules whatsoever. He wrote in his decision that anyone with a Twitter account waives their right to privacy in their tweets. He also likened Twitter discussions to “inviting strangers into your home or onto your phone line while you talk to your friends.” It’s a poor analogy: Even when you invite strangers into your home, you are still within your rights to ask them to follow house rules and to remove their dirty shoes from the coffee table.
Given this interpretation of Twitter and the lack of precedent regarding the regulation of online interactions, it’s not surprising that Justice Knazan ruled cautiously. In the anarchic, still evolving, mostly unregulated world of online interaction, lawmakers are leery to step into the breech, particularly when it comes to an issue as significant as free speech.
But if the legal system is incapable of, or unwilling to, figure how to balance freedom of speech with protecting individuals from targeted harassment, then social media companies need to take on this work in a more meaningful way. Had Twitter implemented better systems to address harassment in the first place, Reilly and Guthrie might not have decided to pursue criminal charges and take this case to court. It’s not unprecedented for websites and online platform to prohibit offensive material or ban direct threats to individuals: Reddit adopted an anti-harassment policy last year and shut down some of its most hateful forums.
Anyone who uses Twitter on a regular basis knows that it isn’t a home. They also know it isn’t a public commons built on democratic values and managed by its users. Twitter is multi-billion dollar publicly traded company run by its board and shareholders. As such, it’s more accurate to imagine Twitter as a massive, privately owned global nightclub — a crowded, noisy venue where you can express yourself and act a little wild, swap jokes and opinions, and eavesdrop on conversations. But just because you’re in the same club sharing space with a bunch of other people, it doesn’t mean you’re obligated to dance with every guy who asks you, or duty-bound to invite all the other patrons to join you and your friends at your table. And if a fight breaks out, or if someone invades your personal space, you ought to be able to rely on a bouncer to straighten matters out.
By its own admission, Twitter’s bouncers have done a terrible job. According to an internal memo written by the former CEO last year, “We suck at dealing with abuse and trolls on the platform and we’ve sucked at it for years.”
Twitter can be a cruel place for everyone. No one is immune from acting like a jerk online and I’ve seen insults hurled by the left and the right, and slurs lobbed by people of every age, gender, race, class and sexuality. That said, women, particularly young women like Reilly and Guthrie, receive the worst forms of online abuse. According to the Pew Research Center in the US, while men are most at risk to be called names or embarrassed, women aged 18 to 29 are most at risk to be stalked and to receive rape and death threats. Want proof? Last year, Anita Sarkeesian, a prominent feminist in the tech and gaming world posted a typical week’s worth of tweets that were directed at her, and it’s a stream of pure hatred. Those worried about the chilling effect of policing speech online might pause and consider the impact this relentless abuse has had on Sarkeesian’s freedom of expression.
The irony is that Twitter owes a great degree of its success to users like Sarkeesian, Guthrie and Reilly. Many of those who have been traditionally shut out of mainstream media — people of colour, women, LGBT people — have created vibrant social media communities like #BlackLivesMatter with huge followings, driving up traffic on sites like Twitter. (In the US, both black people and Latinos are more active on Twitter than whites.)
Yet Twitter continues to fail these avid users by not protecting them from racist, sexist and homophobic harassment, and by its abysmal lack of inclusion in its workforce. The two issues are related: If only a few people at the company understand what it feels like to be bombarded by insults and threats every time they share an opinion on Twitter, there is less urgency to solve the problem. And if Twitter doesn’t find solutions soon, it will lose these users altogether.
At the height of his Twitter use, Elliott would write as many as 300 tweets per day. Because of his bail conditions, he has been off the internet since 2012, but as of Friday’s verdict, his activity has resumed. After the trial ended, he spoke to reporters outside the courtroom. He told them that he stood by his actions towards Guthrie and Reilly and if given the chance to do it all over again, he says he wouldn’t behave any differently. And for now, at least, it appears he won’t have to.
Why does this article avoid mentioning the elephant in the room, that Guthrie organized a Twitter hate mob and that’s what started her feud with Elliot. And why did you misrepresent the PEW study saying women face more death threats when it says men face more threats of physical harm. Pretty sure that is the category it falls under.
Mike H on
She openly admitted that she didn’t care if the kid who made that dumb game got hurt due to her and the mob she organized with that obvious intent.
Lets step back and look at this seriously. A guy writes stuff on a public interaction platform opposing the crimminal activities (conspiracy is a crime people) of Guthrie and she then is able to not only able to use her connections to get the guy arrested and financially savaged but can rely on the efforts of dogmatic ideologues to back her up simply for being a self proclaimed feminist.
Lets be clear, this woman has no interest in improving the lives of women. She is a self centered thug who thinks her self above the law and clearly enjoys having power over others. There is no “punching up” here. She is not an oppressed person. She is the oppressor and all claims to the contrary or obfuscations of the truth.
Jaela on
Since when journalism is about propaganda? Because there are quite a few lies that the author makes and twisting of truths. Guthrie behaved in a despicable manner by starting a hate campaign against an individual she disliked. This started her disagreement with Gregory, who didn’t appreciate her trying to rally hate mob against that individual and trying to get that person fired.
She goaded Gregory to make that “hate comments”. The article doesn’t even mention the fact that for the last three or so years, Gregory was barred from using the internet – what about the trial costs and the fact that he is now in $40k debt, just because Guthrie refuses to understand the internet?
The real crime, in the eyes of both Guthrie and the author of this article, is the fact that Gregory dared to disagree with a feminist and worse, hold her accountable for her action. This is cowardice and self-serving propaganda.
silverstrike on
Here some crucial details that the author left out in her article :
There has originaly three women in the case ; the third woman was Paisley Rae. The charges was drop for Rae when Elliott’s lawyer found out that she was once a “social media consultant” for the Toronto PD and having a cordial relationship with Jeff Bangild, the detective responsible to investigate the case. Rae didn’t testify.
Elliott was never charges for threats. According to the judge (and the prosecutors), there were no threats or sexual harassment in Elliott’s tweets. The only evidence was the high volume of tweets sent by Elliot. The judge did says that Elliott harass the defendant but, he was refering to the definition of the criminal code which is : “repeatedly communicating with, either directly or indirectly, the other person or anyone known to them”;
However, the judge disregard the high volume of tweets as harassment because Guetrie and Keilly were partially responsible for the exchange :
– Guetrie try get a guy fire for publishing a (bad) video game where you “punch” (you just click with your mouse) on Anita Sarkeesian’s face.
The judge said that he ” set out this tweet and its introduction both to develop the narrative and to demonstrate how Ms. Guthrie uses Twitter – what she sees as appropriate and within bounds.” He conclude that the exchange ” was becoming heated, but was a logical and fair debate.”
The judge conclusion on the not guilty verdict :
“Ms. Guthrie, during testimony, expressed her concern that the case had become focused on her behaviour rather than Mr. Elliott’s. But this final branch of the charge requires an assessment of the reasonableness of her fear. ” […] What caused Ms. Guthrie’s fear was the volume of tweets, and her perception that he was obsessed and fixated on her and her work. The volume of tweets on which Crown counsel relies includes tweets before July 7. The context of these tweets is an important circumstance to consider in considering whether she reasonably feared Mr. Elliott because of the volume of his tweets, to her, about her and using hashtags she created or used. […] Ms. Guthrie’s defence of American feminist Anita Sarkeesian was admirable. The face-punch game is very violent; pictures of it are in evidence. But her action on behalf of women and Ms. Sarkeesian was controversial in her own view. She knew full well the can of worms that she was about to open, as she put it, and said her heart was in her throat. She also used the word “sic” in her tweet asking whether to engage the internet public about the creator of the game. […] In short, her approach was a matter open to fair debate. Ms. Guthrie was operating on several premises that she made clear and I have discussed: Mr.
Elliott’s views were spurious and garbage and of no value; the contents of his tweets were irrelevant; if she didn’t want to hear from him and blocked him, then he should not use her handle and risk her seeing what he had written. […]
In these circumstances, these premises were not reasonable. If she was fearful solely because of the volume of tweets to her, mentioning her or using a hashtag that she created or followed, then the reason that Mr. Elliott was tweeting and what he was saying is relevant to the reasonableness of the fear.
All of Mr. Elliott’s tweets at issue were responses to the attacks on him that I have listed, or a return to the original dinner and the Bendilin Spurr dispute. I say “all” his tweets because Crown counsel does not rely on the content of any one tweet to suggest harassment. His not letting go of a topic is stubborn and may be considered childish, but it does not provide a basis for a recipient of his tweets to fear danger, especially if the recipient is herself still making negative comments about the sender.
Another premise of Ms. Guthrie’s is that Mr. Elliott was not allowed to tweet using hashtags that she created, was closely associated with or followed. But he was. She held a view of hashtags and Twitter that is she is entitled to but, according to this evidence, is not reasonable. The effect of P.C. Dayler’s evidence on this point is that a hashtag is open to the world.
She would not even allow for the possibility that he had any reason apart from the obsession with her that he perceived to tweet about her. Given that she had a leadership role in the campaign to denounce him, that is not reasonable.
– The judge conclude the same thing for Keilly
“As Ms. Guthrie testified, there is no such thing as a perfect victim. But Ms. Reilly’s retweeting of forceful, insulting, unconfirmed and ultimately inaccurate attacks suggesting pedophilia – combined with her tentative, hypothetical concerns that he could possibly move from online to offline harassment, and her knowledge that he never came to the Cadillac Lounge and never again referred to her whereabouts – raises doubt in my mind to whether she was afraid of Mr. Elliott.
There is no suggestion of fear in her communication. Fear can be of psychological harm, as Crown counsel submits, but that is not the fear that Ms. Reilly was expressing to Twitter or in her testimony.”
Laurence Tilmant on
“The women called Elliott out and eventually blocked him, but they couldn’t avoid him entirely because he used hashtags in his Tweets to grab their attention.”
Interesting. So, by this logic, these women chose to continue reading the hurtful things being slung at them over Twitter, correct? Did someone hold a gun to their head and force them to continue reading the abuse? And considering he simply used hashtags in his tweets and not their handles directly, he wasn’t tweeting at them (because they blocked him) but simply speaking out, so to speak, with the hopes he’d catch their attention. That’s how hashtags work, but you guys knew that. To say that the Internet needs policing to stop women from possibly catching whiffs of hatred is to say women are helpless and thus incapable of making choices that would prevent them from experiencing harm, which, in effect, is quite sexist. In a way, this very quote quietly undoes decades of progress for which true egalitarians fought, and I don’t think feminists of the 50s, 60s and 70s would appreciate knowing that their struggles led to today’s women being protected by bad words within a realm of open discussion and free speech. How backwards is that? I mean, there are countless women in the Middle East who aren’t even allowed to speak unless first spoken to (by a man), and we’ve got these women crying over not being able to resist looking at Twitter, even though they know what they’re going to find? There’s a different between a person harassing you and some crap on the other side of a computer screen.
You guys basically shot yourselves in the foot there with that one. Stop contributing to the needless victimization of women, please and thanks.
Mr. Blonde on
Pathetic– Read half of this tripe and decided not to waste my time any longer.
L.C. on
https://youtu.be/gMVKNwAS_XM?t=50s
Awesome article guys. Yeah, its clearly a problem that someone who committed no crime went free.
Yes its clearly a problem that you can disagree with a woman.
Yes its clearly going to be okay to introduce laws which literally state that you are no longer accountable for your actions, but instead for other people’s mental hygene, because god forbid someone (and by someone we ofc mean ONLY FUKKEN WOMEN) claims fear, she is now able to send you to court and/or jail with a simple claim, which doesnt even have to come from your actions, it maybe perfectly fine to just hint at her own paranoia or hurt ego.
Also introducing bills against “verbal violence”. Do you people actually have a brain? Do you understand the words that leave your skull?
There can be only threats of violence, “verbal violence” is like “shadow boxing”. What the hell does that even mean?
Before you actually start to think about the idiocy you spew, let me help you: What you are lobbying for here is having your feelings protected.
Everyone’s rights as a human being should end where your feelings begin, because you think you have a right to be not offended.
Sorry kiddies, there is no right in any legal document whatsoever on basically the entire planet, which would give you the right to be not offended.
First because its mentally unhinged. LITERALLY
Second because its absolutely and completely impossible to maintain.
Do you have just the slightest idea what world we would be living in if any of these mentally unhinged insane psychopaths would go through with such a law?
Forget freedom of speech, it would be the least of your issues.
It would be a world where literally anyone could send someone else to prison, for being offended.
Im sorry, but do you know what you need laws for? You know, laws which would actually benefit society: Laws against these clinically insane third wave feminists, who are absolutely, and fundamentally sick in the head, with their ego having overwritten literally everything inside their skulls. Morality, logic, rationality, emotions, everything is goan. Only the me me me is there, which demands that anyone who dares to offend you is killed or sent to jail.
People like the one who wrote this article should be forced into a psychiatric institute. They pose a literal threat to the entire of society.
The only difference between them and a fullfledged psychopath is that these nutjobs choose the lawenforcement as their murderweapon.
They wont be stabbing anyone on the streets, they insist that the police does the job for them.
A on
I love how you’ve decided that sexual comments are worse than physical threats and ignored that men recieve more abuse overall according to numerous studies, while most of the sexual comments women do recieve online comes from… other women! Not to mention that Guthrie stalked and harrassed Elliot simply because he disagreed with her attempts to turn an internet argument into a real life harrassment campaign against a different Twitter user. And then we have the fact the she spread rumors about Elliot being a pedophile, among other shady tactics, which she tried to conceal from the courts… all while pretending to be the victim of an argument she started when Elliot disagreed with her use of similar tactics on someone else.
Mark on