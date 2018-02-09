Too Sexy for the Olympics?! Why Ice Dancers Virtue And Moir Cut This ‘Risqué’ Move

The 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games are shaping up to be considerably less sexy after Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir decided to leave out a risqué move in their routine for the Games.

Partners Virtue and Moir — who had the honour of carrying the Canadian flag at the Opening Ceremony — have modified their Moulin Rouge–inspired routine in an effort to make it more “family-friendly” for their upcoming performance in South Korea. Yes, you read that correctly: Apparently figure skating can be too sexual.

The lift in question (which was performed at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships just last month) brings 28-year-old Virtue’s nether region preeetty close to 30-year-old Moir’s face (and by pretty close, I mean practically on top). The sequence goes like this: Moir impressively lifts Virtue over his shoulders, she straddles his face and spins elegantly for a few seconds before delicately landing back on the ice. To me, the lift is pretty impressive, but Moir didn’t see it that way.

Talking to the Canadian Press, Moir explained why he and Virtue softened their suggestive move for the Olympics. “What it came down to actually was that when we slowed it down and looked on the video, it wasn’t aesthetically that beautiful of a position,” he said. “So we wanted to change it, make it a little bit better.” Sure…