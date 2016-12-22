As Canadians go cash-free, Salvation Army says donations are suffering

For many of us, bank card technology has been a godsend. Why root around in your purse for cash when you can pay with a tap of your card?
By recent estimates, Canada will be a primarily cashless society by 2030. But the shift from hard currency is coming at a cost to charities.
The Salvation Army kettle campaign, which has had bell-jingling volunteers collecting cash donations in public spaces across Canada since 1902, says it’s behind where it was this time last year, just two days before its Christmas Eve deadline.
They’re still waiting for all the donations to be counted up, and hope to reach their goal. But part of the problem, says spokesperson John McAlister, is that Canadians are just not carrying cash.
“It has a huge impact. There’s the simplicity of going cashless and just having your card, but for people who might want to give or support through a charity or just to a person on the street, it’s pretty hard to give your bank card.”
The shortage of donations has the Salvation Army “very nervous,” McAlister says, because the kettle funds go to the Salvation Army’s local chapters, which support food banks and after-school programs. “Even a few dollars short can have a huge impact.”
The charity was behind on its $21 million goal just before last Christmas too, but managed to surpass it by raising a million more by January. The slow and gradual move towards a cash-free society affected them last year too, McAlister says.
That’s not to say people aren’t donating during the holidays — they’re just doing it differently, and organizations like the Salvation Army are working to adjust to this change in consumer behaviour. They’ve brought the kettle campaign online, and have a text donation option (text HOPE to 45678 from your phone, and a $5 donation will be added to your monthly bill). These new tools are not only cashless, they take less time.
“I think we have to make it as easy as possible,” McAlister says.
Most of my friends aren’t donating to the Salvation Army this year because of their anti-LGBT stance. I’m sure that moving away from that kind of bigotry would make more people feel comfortable giving to them.
Amy on
Well, I still believe that Canada, being ‘free’… is happy to have each person no matter where they are from, what faith they have, practice, or not… appreciate this basic of all choices. We do not ‘demand’ that certain religions change their ‘stances’ and we should not expect nor ask a charity to change theirs. If there is an organization that does not have the values that I would choose to live by, I simply do not donate. I feel, that we all need to be a little more accepting of ‘choices’ and be grateful that we have them. That being said, I do find that I do not carry much in the way of paper bills, but I do always have change; parking or whatever. I can always drop something in, no matter how small it is. Sometimes, I feel badly as every store I enter has a kettle, and if I’ve put change in before… feel badly. THEN, I realize that is my choice to feel that way, smile and make sure that EVEN if it is only a dime or a couple of nickels, I can add it to the bucket!! ‘Every penny counts’ (even if the penny is gone, adds up in our nickels, dimes, quarters, loons, etc.!!). Peace on earth is a difficult concept to hold on to, what with all that is happening in our world today. Again, choice and the freedom to make it is what I choose to focus on and the fact that I live in Canada. Rather than choose to ‘stir the pot’, and antagonize situations/charities/faiths/etc. I choose again, to support that which lines up with what is in my heart. Choose the one that supports your particular hope, and make it stronger to make changes. Not attack those who by their freedom to choose, decide to support differently. Just saying…
HopefulMom on