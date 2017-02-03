J.K. Rowling’s pithy tweets, with a pinch of dry English humour, have long made her one of our favourite Twitter follows. But she’s been especially glorious of late, opposing Brexit and Donald Trump, supporting marriage equality and acceptance — and pretty much verbally destroying anyone who talks back. Below, a compilation of Rowling’s best Twitter burns.

.@WBCsigns Alas, the sheer awesomeness of such a union in such a place would blow your tiny bigoted minds out of your thick sloping skulls. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2015

I was born Christian. If that makes Rupert Murdoch my responsibility, I'll auto-excommunicate. http://t.co/Atw1wNk8UX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 11, 2015

She’s often been told to stay out of politics or keep her opinions to herself – which just encouraged her to speak up even more.

In – Free – Countries – Anyone – Can – Talk – About – Politics. Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help. pic.twitter.com/K1j19EIU5f — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

She’s welcomed the many invitations to the underworld.

So many people have told me to visit, I might go to hell and see what all the fuss is about. https://t.co/UqEYDOOU77 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 15, 2017

And set the record straight with an anonymous Twitter user about who, exactly, was hiding behind their keyboard.

Unless you're actually a hooded chihuahua, I'm pretty sure I win on the 'not hiding' front. I quite like 'old whore', though. #Shakespearean pic.twitter.com/0pIEVfrGn7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

And while a 2016 study suggested that Harry Potter fans tend to oppose Donald Trump, not all Potter fans have been happy to see Rowling’s anti-Trump tweets. Many threatened to burn their books – to which, of course, Rowling was ready with a comeback.

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

She even warned one former fan about the dangers of setting fire to the Harry Potter movies — but didn’t deter them.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Keep the burns coming, JKR — and long live the queen (of Twitter).

