Exclusive: Lucy DeCoutere on the Ghomeshi disaster

When Lucy DeCoutere first went to police on October 31, 2014, with allegations that Jian Ghomeshi had sexually assaulted and choked her more than a decade earlier, she didn’t anticipate that her complaint would result in criminal charges, let alone a trial. But in February of this year, the Halifax-based Air Force captain and Trailer Park Boys actress found herself — along with two other unnamed witnesses — at the centre of dramatic court proceedings in Regina v. Ghomeshi, in which the accused was tried on four counts of sexual assault and one of overcome resistance by choking. On Thursday, Ghomeshi was found not guilty of all the charges.
Weeks after the trial wrapped, before the verdict came down, DeCoutere was still processing her two days of testimony — being “shamed” by defence attorney Marie Henein and the revelation of damning emails and an intimate letter DeCoutere sent to Ghomeshi after the alleged assault. She sat down with senior writer Sarah Boesveld, who covered the trial from inside the courtroom for Chatelaine.
I’m just going to put my tape recorder down here between us. I don’t want it to freak you out.
Oh, it doesn’t freak me out. You know what freaks me out? Having your personal life live-tweeted so that everyone can make fun of you forever.
I’m guilty of that.
Oh no, [reporters] have to do that. I understand.
Let’s go through your experience of the trial. You were called to testify on Thursday, February 4, 2016. Going into the courtroom for the first time, were you scared?
I’ve never been more scared of anything in my life. Before I walked in, I was like, “Can somebody please find me a wobbly stool and a piece of rope and I’ll be good.” But that waned as soon as I got in and looked at everybody and thought, “It doesn’t matter how I feel.”
And how did you feel right before Marie Henein began her cross-examination? [Henein, Ghomeshi’s high-profile Toronto defence attorney, is known for her pointed style of questioning.]
I thought beforehand, if Henein is going to be a shark, I’m going to be a jellyfish, because you can’t catch a jellyfish. Not that I didn’t want to be caught, I just wanted to present solid. I don’t know if you noticed, but there were a lot of press there. The reactions were being tracked. When people weren’t talking, all you could hear was typing.
Oh, I know.
It was nuts. I hadn’t understood how thoroughly you and a couple of other people were offering very detailed transcriptions in real time. It allowed people to see how things were going and watch things spectacularly fall apart.
You feel they spectacularly fell apart?
There is no “feel.” You were there.
You’re in it and I’m on the bench in the public gallery. It’s different.
I’m clearly not objective about it. But I don’t know if I blew my testimony, I honestly don’t know. I’d like to think I didn’t.
The Crown called you to Toronto from Halifax to testify three days earlier than planned. How did that impact your readiness?
The schedule change was problematic. I landed in Toronto around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Gillian [Hnatiw, DeCoutere’s lawyer] picked me up and we went to an Italian restaurant. On our table was a wax pencil and a piece of craft paper. Gillian drew out the courtroom. She let me know where Jian would be sitting and that mattered because, in my imagination, he was sitting right in front of me. And I was glad to know that he was slightly off to the left, so if I looked directly at him, that was my choice. But because I was brought in early, the Crown never sat with me and said, “This is how you answer the freaking questions.”
Gillian didn’t prep you on Henein’s strategies?
No, because I don’t think she’d seen them. I was told that [Henein] would pace around.
You could hear her shoes in court, amidst all the typing.
I couldn’t hear them — I could feel them. On my heart. I was surprised she was huffy.
Like she was annoyed?
I don’t think she was legit annoyed. But she feigned incredulity. The whole looking over her glasses thing. I feel like a lot of that was performance.
[On day one of her testimony, DeCoutere told the Crown that during a weekend visit to Toronto in 2003, she had gone out for dinner with Ghomeshi and then back to his home where he pushed her against a wall, choked her and hit her three times with an open hand. Henein, in her cross-examination produced photos of DeCoutere and Ghomeshi “cuddling,” after brunch in Riverdale Park the weekend of the assault. She suggested DeCoutere conspired to take down Ghomeshi with another witness, insinuated an unrequited infatuation on DeCoutere’s part and hinted at questionable correspondence that would be produced the next day.]
Henein ended that first day in court with a cliffhanger, alluding to a conversation you’d kept secret. Did you worry all night?
Oh my god, no. I went and had a huge Chinese meal with friends, took a Zopiclone smoothie and went to sleep.
You weren’t worried that she was going to make you look like a liar in court?
It didn’t actually cross my mind because I wasn’t lying. I knew she had something and she was going to come at me swinging in the morning.
What she had were emails from after the reported assault — your “post incident conduct.” [DeCoutere continued emailing Ghomeshi after the alleged assault — including a note the next day that said, “I want to fuck your brains out. Tonight.” She also sent him flowers and a hand-written letter in the weeks after the incident, which she signed off, “I love your hands.”]
Post-incident conduct — that term has come to haunt me. When I was concerned about emails with Jian, they were emails from before [the assault]. I wasn’t even thinking about after because I didn’t think it mattered — because it shouldn’t matter. Now I understand that it matters because it measures your memory. I didn’t know my memory was on trial.
Speaking of memory, you really didn’t remember sending the “I want to fuck your brains out” email?
You were there, what do you think? Like when I was going through it, did you think I remembered it?
I didn’t, personally, but others did…
I thought my biggest problem was sending flowers to Jian after the assault, because I remembered the flowers. That “I want to fuck your brains out” thing is really out of character. That email was aggressive and pointed. All I can guess is [that I was thinking] “OK, he upped the ante the night before by choking me, and before that he mocked me for not being very cosmopolitan.” So maybe I was like, “Alright — let’s dance.” I don’t know. I’m doing pop psychology on myself, because I have to defend myself.
Where was your head at that weekend you visited Jian Ghomeshi in 2003?
With that email? I don’t know. Which is interesting because I remembered all the other ones. And then, I came back to Halifax and wrote this [hand-written] letter.
You don’t remember writing that either?
No.
You said in the letter it was really late — were you drunk?
I don’t drink.
You didn’t back then either?
No. There are a couple of photos of me at the party that weekend where I look like I’m [drunk]. I’m just not photogenic.
I was thinking that maybe you weren’t drunk, but you might’ve been high.
No. None of those things. I don’t know what my motivation was, except to be as openhearted as possible. And to have that used as a way of proving that I’m lying 13 years later, while the document is being live-tweeted and I’m trying to figure out what I was thinking… I’ll never know why I wrote that letter.
Have you read it over or do you feel like, “I’m never going to look at that again?”
I read it once or twice, maybe. It hurts me to read it, because now the context has totally changed and it paints me like a crazy person in some people’s eyes — because they don’t understand how this stuff goes.
You said on the stand that by writing “I love your hands,” you were trying to put a magnifying glass on the tools he used to hurt you. Can you elaborate?
I didn’t say that I loved his eyes. This is all a wild guess, right? Sort of. But it’s me guessing on my own psyche then. I think that was an acknowledgment of what had happened and [letting him know] “I’ll just overlook it.”
The letter, to me, spoke very much to the complex feelings women can have about men who mistreat them.
The way that it was waved around, casting doubt on my intentions, was so damning that I’m still pulling it together. I don’t think the letter in and of itself is a very big deal. But the way it was presented was designed to shame me. [Henein] was trying to break me down.*
That’s her job, right?
No it’s not. She could just present the evidence. On the stand, I didn’t fall apart. So she didn’t do her job, if that’s what she was hoping to do. That said, I haven’t slept. After the trial, I was afraid to go home. I was afraid to see anybody. I couldn’t face going to work with all of the dudes I work with [in the Air Force.] I don’t think you need to interrogate somebody in such a fashion that it takes them weeks to recover from a reasonably brief chat.
How did you feel when Henein had you read those damning lines from the email and the letter aloud?
After I read, “I want to fuck your brains out,” there was an audible gasp, and it was like “Okay, take it easy people. I’m aware of how [badly] this is going.” I’m not as random as I sometimes present. I wrote that for a reason. But I don’t remember [what it was].
Did she succeed in making you feel shame?
One hundred percent. I’ve never felt so bad about being myself than I do now.
As the face of this trial and an advocate for coming forward about sexual assault, did you feel added pressure?
Not pressure — responsibility. After I testified, I felt like I had to go up to every person in the world and apologize for ruining the case.
How do you feel about Ghomeshi now?
I don’t see Jian as an enemy. What [Henein] was saying about how I hate him — I’m like, that’s not accurate. I did have a couple of moments of weakness when I was hearing story after story after story of him really causing damage, allegedly, to women across North America: People are not allowed to cast that wide of a net of unkindness [and get away with it]. No.
What made you waive a publication ban on your name and become the public face of this trial?
I was hoping that by very publicly going to the police, other people would follow suit. Around this time was the whole Rehtaeh Parsons publication ban bullshit [Parsons was a 17-year-old Nova Scotia girl who killed herself after being sexually assaulted at a party and then bullied about it at her high school. Her name was posthumously covered by a publication ban when the two men pleaded guilty to distributing photos of her assault, as is customary in sexual assault cases and in cases involving a minor.] She was dead. She died because she couldn’t handle the stress of having been assaulted and ridiculed for having been raped. And I was like, “I’m not going to turn into Rehtaeh Parsons for this. I will remain public.”
You said you’ve had trouble sleeping since the trial wrapped. What’s bothering you?
Marie [Henein]’s adeptness at evisceration — I’m damp with it. She was able to instill in me a feeling of self-loathing. And, um, I guess I gave her that power. But I have to find a way to not feel this bad about something that, in the end, was a moment.
Would you do it all again?
I didn’t know what I was in for. If anyone really thinks that I’ve ruined [sexual assault] reporting for women, I’m terribly sorry. And if anybody really thinks I’m clamouring for fame on the back of women who were assaulted, that’s terrible. Would I do it again? I will never have to know that answer. Do I regret it? No. Was it too expensive? Yes.
Expensive?
Personally, emotionally, psychically. I’ve lost a lot of my sunshine, although my sense of humour is on fleek for sure. I’m definitely funnier now. And if anyone crosses me I correct them much more sharply and compassionately.
You have more confidence to do that?
I’m not confident, I’m totally cracked in half.
So what now?
I can’t live with this the way it is right now. There has to be something positive which comes from this. When I first went into this experience, it was like “Get Jian to stop hurting people.” Then my focus changed. Instead of dwelling — as I will do, on what happened personally — there’s got to be a better way to fix the system. Maybe we can use this awful opportunity to make a bit more of an even playing field.
This interview has been condensed and edited.
* Ms. Henein did not directly respond to a request for comment, but a partner in her firm, Scott Hutchison, said the complainant’s characterizations of her courtroom behaviour “are false. It would be wrong for you to repeat them.”
Like Lucy I had to deal with a similar situation in my late teens but never reported… it as even my parents would have accused me of being the cause…..as far as her reaction after the event …making that provocative comment makes perfect sense to me …it would have been my way to feel back in charge …if anyone was going to get F…. it was me him and not the other way around. I feel robbed by this unjust trial result …I do not think that there are many people who believe for a second that Jian is not guilty!
Dorit Fischler on
most people look at the evidence and based on what we saw, he is not guilty
Jay on
Correct. Not enough people are seeing this.
Maria on
Absolutely correct. Sadly, the judge could only rule not guilty based on the lack of disclosure by the witnesses. This is not about women’s rights. It is about the letter of the law.
segyyz on
tell the truth, the whole truth…and nothing but the truth.
canali on
Canali (because I can’t reply to you directly) so you’ve never told a lie in your life? And you’ve always remembered things exactly as they were even after 15 years? Yeah. Thought not.
Segyyz: If this was about the letter of the law why wasn’t Jian Ghomeshi’s behavior questioned in the same manner these women were questioned? For that matter why is rape the only crime where the accuser’s behavior being questioned is considered a legitimate form of questioning if they were following the letter of the law? Yeah thought we were correct after all and this really WAS about women’s rights.
Finally don’t be like Sophia below and be a part of making it harder for women to come forward until many years down the road then blame them for their memories not being perfect. After all it would be a direct consequence of your actions and I hope there are at least some of you left who recognize that the concept of responsibility doesn’t just apply to everyone else.
Carla Sancia Clark on
Sorry but last I looked behavior is not evidence. It’s not even considered evidence in any of the proceedings of any other type of trial. Kthxbainow
Carla Sancia Clark on
If you think “most people” think that Ghomeshi is guilty, then I don’t think you’re looking at enough comment sections and twitter streams. Most people agreed with the Crown’s decision. These women colluded with each other and committed perjury! Most people online are even less generous than I am and think that these women were only with Ghomeshi and put up with bad sex/BDSM because they were attracted to his fame. I just think they were misguided by mainstream media into believing that what they had experienced was substantial enough for a criminal claim of assault.
Sophia on
Wrong. Because what media would have us believe is that these women were NOT victims of sexual assault. Which is most likely why Jian Ghomeshi’s behavior was never put on trial in the court of public opinion as these women were. It’s also probably why people believe a Not Guilty verdict was the only ‘right’ verdict. Weird that you didn’t think of that connection however.
You don’t seem to know what rape is either. Rape occurs when penetration of any orifice is continued against the wishes of any one of the parties involved. Meaning the scenario you provided is an exact description of rape, one that you then go on to dismiss, then, in turn, one you seem to claim doesn’t factor in the decisions of judges who just happen to be fallible human beings like the rest of us. That’s a lot of pretzeling going on there I must say.
Carla Sancia Clark on
Ghomeshi was not charged with rape. He was charged with sexual assault and choking. Sexual assault does not always mean rape. Clearly, though, you know little about how our judicial system works. When witnesses prove themselves to be unreliable and there is strong evidence of collusion and lack of disclosure, the judge cannot find an accused person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. These women, by their own actions, allowed Ghomeshi to walk away.
segyyz on
Ummm..do you know Canadian Law…in Canada Sexual Assault includes the act of rape…in Canada we do NOT have the same Rape law as in the US…..sexual assault in Canada is anything from grabbing a breast to unwanted sex(penetration)….look into it….
Deanne on
Carla, are you living in a tunnel?
The media has been plastering biased information to say these witnesses ARE victims – which they are NOT.
I sat in the trial and I saw the information the media did NOT tweet about or cover in their stories, letting the public only see bits and pieces of the situations.
A feminist, a survivor of abuse, it would be great if the media got it RIGHT so that people REALLY understand the verdict.
Shame on the media.
Don’t even get me started on the witnesses…there is, in fact, a RIGHT and WRONG way to respond to abuse. Let’s get people educated so they can respond correctly instead of tearing lives apart, including their own.
Goli on
I’m awed by Lucy’s courage. Women who have been assaulted by someone they know understand all the “inconsistencies” because we’ve lived them. Ghomeshi has never said these assaults didn’t happen. He says these women wanted it – in other words, they wanted to be punched, slapped, choked and have their heads battered against walls. Perhaps he believes it. But we now see him for who he is – a terribly broken individual who has ruined his own remarkable career and talent. He may not go to jail, but he will live the rest of his life in the wreckage.
Lori Bamber on
I like rough sex. I like to be slapped and choked and spanked (not punched though). Ghomeshi and then partook in BDSM and they came back for more because they wanted to have more sex with him. They are intelligent women capable of making their own decisions and living with the consequences of their actions. He wasn’t controlling them financially, legally; he didn’t have shared custody of children with them. So why did they continue to have sex with them and hang out?? Because THEY WANTED TO. I respect women enough to treat them like adults and let them make their own decisions, however stupid. If they didn’t like Ghomeshi, they could’ve walked out the door. Instead of bringing up criminal charges 15+ years later when they can’t even remember the incidents clearly. Give me a break. That is not courage.
Sophia on
Sophia – You realize how rare you are, right? A woman who takes responsibility for herself and her sexual choices is rare these days. I mean, let’s say that everything Gomeshi was accused of is true – which is highly doubtful. Does it amount to a crime? You say you like rough sex, me too. Have you ever had it get a little out of hand? I was with a woman one time who wanted it exceedlngly rough and I ended up choking her too hard. I actually hurt her in the heat of the moment. I felt terrible and it left a mark. She could have ruined me I suppose but she was cool about it. She knew that the entire point of BDSM was to go close to the edge and that sometimes when you do that you cross is accidentally. I could easily be in the same spot as Gomeshi and I’ve never raped or assaulted a woman in my life.
Harvey on
So Harvey from what you say the only way a woman can be a woman is to act like a man? But then you have MRAs and MGTOWs complaining about assault by women against men not being taken seriously even while they refuse to take assault by men against women seriously. Please do take at least some time to think about why that is. It would be much appreciated.
Carla Sancia Clark on
Wow. Soooo… essentially, you are engaging in rape apology then wondering why women don’t come forward more often? You must think such a display of cognitive dissonance is a really encouraging sign for rape victims for some reason. Critical thinking would provide the clue that your attitude is most likely one of the reasons why they don’t come forward as often as you would like. Domestic violence victims come in the shape of financially independent and childfree women as well. It is my sincere hope that no domestic violence victim has ever had the fortune to make your acquaintance.
Carla Sancia Clark on
Fascinating how all you do is throw around “catch phrases” (rape apology, cognitive dissonance, critical thinking, domestic violence, etc.) instead of actually understanding what’s going on.
Please don’t reproduce. It would be a burden to have another ignorant person to lead into the light.
Goli on
I guess you didn’t follow the trial or read the judges verdict transcript as some of us did.
Lucy & the word courage doesn’t belong in the same sentence!
You think Ghomeshi will live the rest of his life in the wreckage. A lot of us are noticing Lucy seems to be having a bit of wreckage post trial. It’s just like watching a train wreck! I am anxiously waiting to see what she will wow us with next.
Lucy & her two co- horts are the ones who should be in jail!
Rose on
Lucy, what you did in standing up and serving as the key witness in this is hugely important. Your assailant was (wrongly, IMO) acquitted, but you have accomplished a great deal by opening conversations about consent and body sovereignty. We are in a crucial process of acknowledging the damage and horror of sexual assault, moving out of the “boys will be boys” phase of brushing it under the rug,. Society does still blame the victim, as you learned. But this is changing! And it’s changing because of strong women like you who refuse to stay silent in the shadows. PLEASE don’t feel shame. You did absolutely nothing wrong and so very much right! Women will look back on your strength and let it motivate them in their own situations, even as the non-public plaintiffs in this case did. Walk forward from this dark time in strength and the confidence of having stood strong and proud for yourself and others.
Alecta on
Society doesn’t blame the witness, and she was a complainant, not a witness. Guess what – people lie all the time. One’s credibility when testifying in court is not guaranteed if you are a man or a woman, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a sex crime or not. If you behavior is inconsistent, you will not be believed. That’s why we have trials – to see who’s lying. You are also glossing over a lot of facts Here is just a high line summary of the Crown’s findings and why they discounted Decoutere’s claims.
[81] I find as a fact that Ms. DeCoutere attempted to mislead the Court about her continued relationship with Mr. Ghomeshi. It was only during cross-examination that her expressed interest in a continuing close relationship was revealed.
[82] Ms. DeCoutere testified that after the weekend in Toronto in July 2003, she definitely knew that she did not want to have a romantic relationship with Mr. Ghomeshi. She gave us her “guarantee” under oath that she had no romantic feelings for Mr. Ghomeshi. Even in her late disclosure, just prior to taking the stand, Ms. DeCoutere claimed that any personal contact with Mr. Ghomeshi following the Canada Day long-weekend in 2003 was simply an attempt to “flatten out [her] negative.” She maintained that any emails that she sent to Mr. Ghomeshi following that weekend were “indifferent” in tone and not “playful”, as they had been previously.
[83] Once again this was simply not true. In an email sent just two weeks later, on July 17, 2003, Ms. DeCoutere told Mr. Ghomeshi that he was “magic”. On July 25, 2003, three weeks after the alleged assault, she wrote to Mr. Ghomeshi that she was “really glad to know you”. On April 6, 2004, she wrote an email to Mr. Ghomeshi suggesting help with “an itch that you need… scratching”. On October 19, 2005, she sent him what she described herself as a “ridiculous, sexualized photo” of herself with the neck of a beer bottle in her mouth simulating an act of fellatio. As recently as September 8, 2010, she posted a Facebook message fondly recalling the 2003 Canada Day weekend.
[84] On July 5th 2003, within twenty-four hours of the alleged choking incident, Ms. DeCoutere emailed Mr. Ghomeshi with the message: “Getting to know you is literally changing my mind, in a good way. You challenge me and point to stuff that has not been pulled out in a very long time. I can tell you about that sometime and everything about our friendship so far will make sense. You kicked my ass last night and that makes me want to fuck your brains out, tonight.” There is not a trace of animosity, regret or offence taken, in that message.
[85] Five days after the alleged choking assault, Ms. DeCoutere was home in Halifax and she sent a hand-written love letter to Jian Ghomeshi. She expressed her regret that she and Mr. Ghomeshi had not spent that night together. The letter concludes, “I love your hands.” When confronted with this seemingly incongruous message, from someone who claims to have been recently choked by the recipient’s hands, she said that she was intentionally referencing the thing that had hurt her.
Harvey on
Serial predators such as ex-CBC Radio host Jian Ghomeshi and ex-NS Premier Gerald Regan highlight the great need for reform of the system we have in Canada for dealing with cases of sexual abuse. The bravery of Lucy and all women who’ve come forward, in a myriad of ways, should spur the reform. Time for Canada’s PM Trudeau and our Minister of Justice and AG Jody Wilson-Raybould to fix the broken system. It’s 2016 not 1816.
Adrian on
We are depending on the legal system to correct and punish situations like this. I think that’s an unwinnable battle. In an A vs B case it’s always going to be difficult to convict without physical evidence and especially years after that fact.
I think what is needed is more education at a young age around some of these difficult matters. Tell kids exactly what they should do if they are ever assaulted. Tell men and women how to handle situations of domestic assault. Teach kids about what consent is ( a few universities have done surveys for freshman on consent situations and the results are surprising). When these things happen to you at least you have your knowledge to fall back on in terms of what to do rather than just trying to figure it out on the fly.
K w on
“I didn’t know my memory was on trial.” – how convenient when you remember everything but the emails that make you look like a liar.
Derek Rolando on
Derek Rolando, have you ever had a fight with anyone? Surely you remember what the fight was about because that’s the main event, that’s the traumatic part that stands out.
And if you sent any texts or emails to said person after the fight, would you remember in detail exactly what you said? Of course not. I don’t remember what I signed in my friends/frenemy’s yearbooks 10 years ago. But I remember events and memories I had with them.
Do you remember what you signed in a friend’s birthday card 10 years ago? Do you remember the texts you sent 10 years ago? But if someone hit you 10 years ago, surely that isn’t as easy to forget. The fact she doesn’t remember what she wrote in an email/text/letter DOES NOT mean she did not get choked or slapped three times.
Donna on
Well said, Donna
carlin on
Very well said Donna
Kelly on
You are wrong Donna and you clearly have not even read the judgement.
The judge was absolutely explicit that witnesses are not expected to have perfect recollections and acknowledges that assault victims don’t always act rationally. That is NOT what he had an issue with.
Lucy DeCoutere didn’t overlook some information, she DELIBERATELY WITHHELD INFORMATION UNDER OATH. She is lucky she is not getting charged with perjury.
D on
Vindictive and spiteful, a woman scorned, she made a mockery of real sex abuse victim and the justice system. She played the cops (they r not very bright as it is) she played the crown. She is the face of PERJURY rather than SEX ABUSE.
Outraged the government gave these 3 discruntled stalkers & liars the forum to vent their hate.
Lisa on
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!
Rose on
Clearly and accurately stared. Absolutely this is the case. The failure in this case is not Lucy.
Lou on
Oh, yes it is. Lucy’s and the other two “victims” and their respective counsel. They are indeed responsible for the failure of this case. Perhaps if the plaintiffs had done a little less seeking of their 15 minutes of fame there might have been a different outcome. There is no failure of justice in this case. it worked exactly as it was supposed to.
Peanutflower on
Exactly. Perhaps if Decoutere had done fewer interviews with the press and done more meeting with her legal counsel, she and the other witnesses could have had a better chance of winning this trial. In any case, I’m very glad it panned out the way it did. Now I only hope that JG starts a defamation suit. I doubt he will though, sadly.
Sophia on
I wonder if she remembers in one of her 5000 e-mails to her accomplice she said the trial will be great “theatre”? Oh Lucy how right you were! Just was not the kind of “theatre” you were expecting EH
Rose on
Firstly, in my opinion, people shouldn’t bring charges against someone for bad sex and a few slaps. Especially if the incidents were 15 YEARS AGO and you can’t even remember them clearly and you were snuggly with the guy afterwards.
Now objectively speaking: She ended up deliberately withholding information from the police, as well as her own defense! She colluded with the other witnesses in thousands of e-mails/texts (quote: “it’s time to sink the prick”). She is a PERJURER, not a victim. She’s lucky she’s not on trial herself for withholding information, perjury, and defamation. Her defenders clearly are only interested in her as a symbolic representative of victims of sexual violence–and are not really examining the minutiae of the case that is so essential to understanding the judge’s verdict. If you want to be involved in a discussion of this case, at least familiarize yourself with the law!
Sophia on
I believe you Lucy. Thanks you for testifying. Even though Jian was found not guilty, you raised awareness of sexual assault and the unfair hurdles women have to go through when testifying.
JJoanne on
Your selective memory, your attempts to protect yourself and give the police and Crown only the information you wanted them to know backfired. Your need to lash out and conspire with another victim, while maintaining your 15 minutes of fame has only served to discount the credible testimony of victims of assault. Lied and deceived the court in the words of the judge. As for your career, how is it you can be a counsellor or recruiter for the Armed Forces, you are not credible. Hardly the type of role model of a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Rose C. on
do any of you guys look at the actual evidence before commenting on Ghomeshi’s guilt?
Jay on
yes
JJoanne on
the evidence clearly contradict with what these victims are saying. The “victims” wanted more dates from Jian after the alleged rape… I am not an expert on this but when some one was raped, would she ask for a second rape?
Jay on
It wasn’t rape, it was a physical assault during a intimate encounter. But yes, there are many instances of victims going back to an abuser. Maybe you should try to become more informed on the subject before passing judgement.
Samantha on
When victims go back to an abuser it is because they already have an established relationship with them. This woman barely knew Ghomeshi. Perhaps you need to become more informed.
Vartan on
Do women stay with their husbands after being beaten daily? Why do parents sometimes ignore the horrible things happening to their children?
Both of those and other scenarios seem illogical but they happen. Humans react to trauma in funny ways.
That said I don’t believe you can convict Jian based on the evidence either. The court can really only convict a very narrow subset of assault especially 10 years later. Since it’s A vs. B you have two people’s words and plausibility. If she never saw Jian again that paints a pretty clear picture. If she does see him again that doesn’t mean the assault didn’t happen but it also means there are now multiple possibilities and it’s impossible to convict beyond a reasonable doubt without some sort of physical evidence.
K w on
A discussion of husbands and wives has no place in this argument. These women were independent educated persons making deliberate decisions to continue having sex with a f*ckbuddy; he wasn’t even their boyfriend. There is nothing that he was threatening them with (i.e. no financial control, no legal control, no shared custody of children, no long-term relationship being jeopardized). There was nothing holding them there, except their own desire to continue to sleep with him. They were adults and they made their choice. What was there? A few slaps (in Decoutere’s case), bad sex and poorly communicated BDSM boundaries. Plenty of people do this consensually everyday and like to get knocked around during sex. They can’t cry foul 10+ years later and claim this was nonconsensual and criminal assault. Oh, please!
Sophia on
The question is whether she ought to be charged with public mischief. The judge was not kind to her and its clear she was “extremely reckless with the truth”. She says he’s not the enemy but yet her emails outlined in the decision show quite the opposite. Perhaps the courts are not the best vehicle to try to advance one’s career.
Clarence Darrow on
Thank you, Lucy and thank you, Sarah. Please know that you have the support of tens of thousands behind you, Lucy. While this trial did not result in a conviction by the courts, it has exposed Ghomeshi, and re-opened a painful but necessary conversation about sexual harassment, abuse, and violence. For that, we all owe you so much gratitude. Let the strength of your supporters allow your head to be held high, every day, all the time, where ever you go.
Elise Chenier on
Beautifully said, Elise. Thank you.
There are so many negative comments in this thread that demonstrate a clear ignorance of the relevant facts. Do women go back to their assailants? When they’re husbands or boyfriends, every day. Did Lucy and the other women lie? The scientific data shows that most of us inadvertently tell many mistruths every day through faulty memory, ingrained politeness or unconsciously, to try to hide the parts of ourselves we don’t think other people will accept. Read any two eyewitness accident accounts.
To Lucy, Sarah and all the women who have stood up and shared their stories as a result of Lucy’s courage, a million times thank you. Today is a bad day, but you are changing things for our daughters and our granddaughters.
Lori Bamber on
Yes but he wasn’t her boyfriend. There was no reason except for the one she wrote herself for her to go back. And she didn’t disclose this. The defence brought it up in court. How could the Judge possibly take her allegations seriously after such a letter? Again, the judge was left with absolutely no option but to find Ghomeshi not guilty.
segyyz on
You might want to read one of the many articles on women who are defrauded by men they meet on the Internet, men who win their trust, make them feel special and coveted even though they’ve never met in person, and then use the very human need for love to defraud them of their life savings. (This goes both ways, of course – men are defrauded too, but not as often.)
One of the most disturbing things about this case is that Ghomeshi used his public profile and the trust it engendered to be everybody’s boyfriend. How many women thought they knew him? How long did it take them to reconcile his private violence with his “caramel voice” and intelligent patter on the air?
I agree that the judge had no choice – this case should never have gone to trial. I cannot understand why a straight-up assault case wasn’t brought against Ghomeshi based on the brutal video that CBC executives saw and that caused his dismissal. Remember, he has admitted to beating these women – his ‘defence’ is that they wanted to be assaulted.
In my 20s, when I was assaulted (for the last time) by the man I loved, I stood in my bloody robe, with my blood-splattered six-month-old baby, and I told the police that it was my fault. I had provoked him. He was drunk, I talked back, I should have known better.
I’ll always be grateful to the officer who said, “My wife makes me really angry sometimes. But that doesn’t mean it’s OK to hit her. That is against the law.”
I never went back to my abusive spouse, but six months later I found myself kissing him on the cheek in a pubic place. I’d loved him for years – it was a habit to love him. Who knows how long Lucy had lived in admiration and affection for Ghomeshi before he finally choked her? I’m guessing she did think of him as her boyfriend, even if that was premature.
Look at all of us, how hard it is to give up on the idea of genteel, civil, intelligent, smooth, charismatic Ghomeshi even though he has made it very clear – 100% clear – that he needs to hit women in order to enjoy sex. Now imagine dreaming of a future with on-air Ghomeshi, being the focus of his charm, and trying to figure out what it meant that he choked you and slapped you on your first date? Imagine being lonely for years and believing he was the one guy who got you, the one you totally got. Then – when it’s all over – when it’s turned out to be nothing that a traumatic memory – imagine what you’d block from your memory to try and maintain your self-esteem, your trust in yourself.
This case should not have gone to trial. The prosecutors sacrificed Lucy and the others to satisfy the public outcry for “justice.” But the fact that the judge declared him not guilty of these specific crimes does not make him innocent. It does not even make him wrongly accused. Read his first Facebook post. Read the stories of the other women who have given up their precious privacy to share their horrific stories of a Ghomeshi date. Read the reports of the CBC executives of the video that was so disturbing they fired him immediately. Read the essays by men who knew him and regret not speaking the truth.
He punches women in the face. He bruises their ribs. He chokes them. He has admitted this, but he says they wanted it.
This is the guy you want to defend?
Lori Bamber on
Well said Lori.
wendyworldly on
Well considered and articulated response!
Anne on
One of the most disturbing things about this case is that Ghomeshi used his public profile and the trust it engendered to be everybody’s boyfriend. How many women thought they knew him? How long did it take them to reconcile his private violence with his “caramel voice” and intelligent patter on the air?
Exactly…well said Lori.
Lou on
Thank you, Wendy, Anne and Lou. The very best thing coming out of this mess is the many, many, many women and men reaching out to support each other.
Lori Bamber on
He may have used his fame to attract women, but what does that say about his sexual partners? From what I and most other people can see is that they slept with him largely in part because he was famous. Then he told them (poorly communicated) that the liked to engage in BDSM. They didn’t understand what this entailed, but wanted to continue the sex relationship, so they got knocked/slapped around a few times. They were confused by this, because they don’t understand BDSM relationships. But they wanted to keep seeing him though and thought “I can fix him; he’s a broken man.” But really, he just liked BDSM/really rough sex and assumes that they have consented to this kind of sex because they keep coming back for more. Every single party involved was really bad at communicating with each other, but that doesn’t make this criminal assault. And then, when he dumped Doucetere, she was scorned and rallied a bunch of similarly confused/angry women to create this trial. They ended up withholding information from police and the Crown, committing perjury (i.e. lying to police/crown), and colluding with each other (to quote them: “it’s time to sink the prick!”). This is not a case about domestic assault. I’m sorry for your own legitimate abuse experienced. I can truly sympathize (from my own experiences). But that doesn’t mean I believe women never lie or are confused or exaggerate.
Sophia on
How is this already an article? The “disaster’? Were two written? One for if he lost and one for if he won? As a mother of a son, I hope I have raised him to be the kind of man who would never force himself on anyone…but as the mother of a son, I also hope he is never falsely accused of doing so, especially in light of what I have read in many of the comments, in this, and in other articles over the last months. Can a man never be “innocent”? Will women always be “victims” no matter what the result? It sure doesn’t sound like it.
Karen Robertson on
It is disgusting to see how the media slaughtered this man’s life and reputation.
Let us be fair and please read the Judges verdict transcript. If you disagree with the outcome, that means you discredit the verdicts of every canadian court and the canadian justice system in general.
ethan gibson on
These women have lied under oath. Please no more lyings…
ethan gibson on
Ruining a man’s life only to get attention revemge, and fame?
ethan gibson on
I believe he is not guilty. The witnesses were everything the Judge said in his Reasons. This article is what is “unbelievable” in a Country where innocent until proven guilty is a right and a privilege we enjoy over so many other countries.
Keli Mersereau on
For those wishing to transform frustration into meaningful change, please consider supporting Enough!
Enough! seeks 100,000 women (or men!) donating $1 or more to show Canadians want social and legal CHANGE when it comes to sexual assault.
Please support Enough! And please share among your networks across the country.
https://www.youcaring.com/enough-544436
https://www.facebook.com/100000womenunite/
Enough is enough on
Good God! Is this what Canada has come to? I urge everyone to read the decision of the Court in its entirety! What Ms. DeCoutere and her accomplices tried to do is the textbook definition of evil. They were willing to lie for as long as they thought they could get away with it and in the processes “bury” another human being simply because they thought they had the power to do so. Ghomeshi is guilty of being an a..hole, but if Canada is going to prosecute people for being a…holes, we are going to need to build a lot more prisons. Ms. DeCoutere tells us she is filled with “self-loathing” and is having trouble sleeping. Her current feelings and physical status are perfectly appropriate given what she tried to get away with. I am shocked that any human being with any sense of right and wrong could feel anything but absolute contempt for Ms. DeCoutere and her band of equally evil friends. This is not about women or assault victims, this is about telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The world is a better place because of brave women like Ms. Henein who do not get blinded by some dopey “I believe the woman no matter what” agenda and instead, retain their sense of decency and desire to make sure justice is done.
Willa on
What a great comment!
Paul on
agree 100%.
canali on
My thoughts exactly!
Rose on
She’s so full of sh*t it’s astonishing anyone can support her
Greg on
How right you are !
Rose on
As a survivor of sexual assault, I admire your courage Lucy ans stand with you.
Tracey Gal on
If you set a trap for others, you will get caught in it yourself. If you roll a boulder down on others, it will crush you instead.
Anita on
Lucy, I’m so sorry for the personal toll standing up has taken on you. I’m sorry that the truth does not always win and that the court serves those who hurt others and inflicts more harm on those who dare to look for justice. Your name will always be associated with courage to me. I don’t know what to do with the deep sense of anger I feel at this point. Thank you for your efforts, they do matter.
Jo westall on
I can’t even imagine what trial you followed ! Nothing courageous about lying Lucy !
Rose on
Congrats Chatelaine, is the “gloating” interview that DeCoutere provided tucked away in your vault? The disingenuous nature of this tripe is only moderately matched by her performance in court. She’s a liar and was out for nothing more than upping her own trailer-trash fame. Time for Chatelaine to move on, Ghomeshi was found not guilty based on the ludicrous dance DeCoutere did as a scorned lover trying to take him down #epicfail. I sincerely hope she hasn’t ruined justice for any future, authentic victim who comes forward. As the justice said in his explanation of the verdict – tell the truth, don’t try to manipulate the system and justice will prevail.
Mary Stuart on
Right on!
Ghomeshi didn’t win a verdict. The complainant witnesses lost it .
Justice William Horkins said he was unable to rely on the testimony from the three Ghomeshi complainants, describing their memories of alleged abuse at the hands of the former CBC broadcaster as “shifting” and suggesting their evidence at times strayed into FULL-FLEDGED LIES.
Gerry Burnie on
You are brave and have been stalwart on behalf of all sexual assault and battery victims/survivors. What is broken is not you, but our Canadian “justice” system. It is designed to work just like it did; it has to, to reinforce the patriarchy. Thank you on behalf of all survivors who never came forward against JG and other people. We owe you. I hope that your life, and the lives of the other women eviscerated by our courts, ease and joy returns.
Jane Eaton Hamilton on
How was she “eviscerated” by the courts? If you read the transcripts you’d know Marie Henein was measured in her questioning. So was the judge in explaining the verdict. Why are so many people unable to acknowledge that the witnesses lied. That there was colusion. Then you claim it’s the system’s fault?
This trial should never have made it to court. There was a reason the Toronto Star did not want to run the story to begin with. Jesse Brown sure had a lot to gain though. Unfortuntately the women who experience sexual assault in the future are the real victims of what has been a circus from day one.
Vartan on
Justice William Horkins said he was unable to rely on the testimony from the three Ghomeshi complainants, describing their memories of alleged abuse at the hands of the former CBC broadcaster as “shifting” and suggesting their evidence at times strayed into FULL FLEDGED LIES.
Ghomeshi didn’t win a verdict. The witnesses lost it for the above reasons.
I doubt you’ll see to much mention of this. however. Feminists, their white knight counterparts, and feminist dominated media will see to this.
Gerry Burnie on
Ms. De Coutere is not a hero. She makes totally contradictory statements, even within this interview, and takes no responsibility for lying to the police, the prosecution, and the public, as well as colluding with another witness where she bragged about looking forward to taking Ghomeshi down. Someone who is traumatized by a man she barely knows, doesn’t go home to send a note that she wants to fuck his brains out.
Ms. Henein did her job and there is nothing in the transcripts to suggest she was “trying to break” Ms. De Coutere.
Comparing what happened to her with Retaeh Parsons is absolutely shameful.
Vartan on
Not a hero, but such a tragic figure. Your comment causes me to wonder if she was not, simply, insane. . . If she wasn’t, she will be tonight. Tragic.
Paul on
Did you see her when she came out of the courthouse & the reporter asked her if she was sorry she came forward & she was laughing her head off. Wonder what she’s on. Maybe she needs her meds changed!
Rose on
Bottom line is we have a broken justice system embedded in an antiquated and grossly unfair and unjust patriarchal system that serves no one well in such cases other than a moneyed predator. In Canada better is always possible says our new PM Justin Trudeau. He and our Minister of Justice and AG Jody Wilson-Raybould can prove those are not just empty words by reforming this utterly corrupt approach to dealing with sexual abuse. The Judge who’s a cog in, and Marie Henein who exploits, the broken system, however professional they may be, they are not working for justice or truth. It’s 2016 – let’s fix things. http://www.straight.com/news/641831/reasonable-doubt-specialized-courts-sexual-assault
Adrian on
Lucy, please do not feel ashamed. You were very courageous to come forward and endure this trial. Although the outcome was not as many of us would have liked, it certainly highlighted the need for more education about sexual assault and the complexities of how women who have been assaulted and abused may react. Our system which put you as the victim on trial by having to defend your behaviour is unconscionable. Your emails whatever they said did not do any harm to anyone; whereas, punching,, hitting, pulling hair, choking does. As a 65 year old woman I have never met a woman in my entire life who would enjoy that behaviour. It is ludicrous to suggest it. How many generations will it take until men are held accountable for abusive and violent behaviour in their relationships? Thank you for your bravery in highlighting the need for change..
Colleen on
Lucy, you are in no way responsible for the outcome of this trial. Reasonable people understand why there could be inconsistencies in your and other women’s recollection of such events. Please do not feel that you’ve failed anyone – you are in many people’s eyes a hero. I do not believe that all accusations of sexual assault are true, but I believe you and the other women involved in this case because your accusations are, in fact, credible. This battle may have been lost, but please know that you have an army behind you.
Patricia on
Lying under oath, when as clearly as was done here, should be prosecuted. Your memory can be blurry, granted; however, deliberately witholding crucial infos is tantamount to perjury. The stereotype is now more than ever that men are predators, and that needs to evolve just as much as anyone’s rights.
The rule of thumb should be : would I believe this person if he/she was of the other gender?
Some career-building scheme was at the heart of the dismantled accusations it would seem…
Benoit Massicotte on
Lucy, I believe that you were abused. I had a similar experience in my past with someone who was well known, a bit of a celebrity. I too continued communication after the event, even seeing him again and having something of a relationship that went on for a period of a few months. It is a shameful memory, even now. But I have learned that it isn’t my shame, and this is not yours. I just want you to know that there are many women that are in your corner, like me, rooting for you.
Michelle on
You know people should stop treating this imbecilic woman like some sisterhood super hero – every time she opens her mouth whether in court or interviewed
its a tsunami of how she felt – always her feelings – lets face she’s an over indulged feeler like many women – and comes across as a real crazy person – if I was Mr. Ghomeshi I would sue this piece of work till the end of time – even her BFF is quoted as saying Lucy does not go on many dates – geez I wonder why — she was ok to fuck his brains out the next day but fast forward 13 years and “feels” that she was sexually abused = I mean really – this is a question of
proportionality – she walks away this guy looses even if he wins and completely ruined life over this piece of work – her and her sisterhood witch hunt did not get
the public castration they were looking for – this misadventure and her being the ringleader was that she turned it into a cause and undermined her own legal standing for the zeal of wanting her pound of flesh from this guy — do us a favour please go away far away you sexless mixed up feeler jerkoff
ron on
I agree, I wonder how many more of her interviews that we are going to have to suffer from before she feels she’s gotten enough attention!
Rose on
Thank you for your brilliant and ballsy comment! I agree completely. She and her “sisterhood witch hunt” are more concerned with feelings and have absolutely no regard for the FACTS. In fact, they seem to have a complete DISRESPECT of the facts. If they cared at all about facts they would read the judge’s verdict in it’s entirety and not blindly use this case as some symbolic example of how women are gyped by the legal system. If anything, the fact that this whole thing even came to trial shows that women’s grievances are given a lot of weight! But the fact is: they lied, colluded, and perjured! They’re not even clever about how they go about their witch hunt. They threw themselves under the bus by lying to police, doing a million public interviews, hiding info from their legal counsel–and now this! They are in contempt of the court! I just hope there is a counter suit of defamation…
Sophia on
“Did she succeed in making you feel shame?”
“One hundred percent. I’ve never felt so bad about being myself than I do now.”
This broke my heart.
Lucia Lola on
She’s made it hard for any REAL surviver of assault or rape to come forward. As a father of a young daughter and brother to three sisters I say this creep and the other two accusers just took woman’s rights three steps backwards. Gomeshi is an abuser but these three are are no hero’s. F#!ck you lucy on behalf of all father’s,brother’s and fighters of equal rights.
niki on
As a REAL survivor of both sexual assault and years or the cruel and unjust court system which rules 95% of sexual assault cases as “not guilty” (and this verdict does not, in any way, rule innocence of the attacker) I can say that swearing at Lucy benifits no ether you, nor her.. Nor victims nor fighters. How about rather than degrading a human being for fighting through something which you know so little about, how about you support agencies and groups which assist people (men and women) who are victims. All of this energy wasted on cruelty and hatred.. That is what is truley disgusting.
#freesexassualtsurvivors. #protectsexassaultvictims
AM on
Lucy, you have helped me so much with your courage. Thank you for remaining public, for being so strong on the stand and for even now, throughout a time that must be so awful for you, you are speaking out about your experience. That takes tremendous courage. Please know that as a survivor who watched the trial, moment to moment, you have nothing to apologize for. I am so grateful to you; the knowledge you gave me by sharing your experience so courageously, with such authenticity, has given me strength. I hope that you can find peace within yourself and again, thank you. Thank you for your courage.
!@QWAS12qwas on
Beautifully said. Going public and taking flack in the public eye has brought more attention to the protection and inclusion of victims in the case.
For those who know little but feel they have big voices on here, no victims are not informed or necessarily understand what will happen when they report. Mostly they are thinking about the incident and its eating them alive. Victims do not get lawyers or legal advice (and are I formed that getting a lawyer would make them look
guilty of something). There initial statements given to police are taken as their story. Adding or stating additional
details makes them liars… So if the police didn’t ask a question that the defence lawyer does… Then the victim “wasn’t telling the whole story”. What a woman is wearing or even the type drink she decides to have is still used as evidence against her.
The system is archaic. Guilty or not guilty – you are the visitors to the situation.. A collection of media feeding
public, rather then speculate on these women or this man, let’s take time to acknowledge that the biggest problem is the imbalance in the system. The revictimization of victims as they go through the system.. Someone has to do something…
AM on
These three women “not victims” each had a lawyer & all the legal advice they needed. Their lawyers couldn’t make them tell the truth if they didn’t want to. It was all fun & games to them. They didn’t know his lawyer had all the e- mails that proved them to be liars. Please read the judges verdict transcript.
Rose on
Thank you, Lucy and LR and SD. Your clarity about the assault and its psychological aftermath has taught us important truths. We have named Stockholm Syndrome and Battered Woman Syndrome; one day we will understand and name the response you had, trying so hard to right a wrong. Indeed you are a heroine. And thank you Chatelaine. This story is not ending till the legal system becomes the justice system for all of us.
Wendy Robbins on
Why don’t we name her response scorned woman’s syndrome. You should really look up the meaning of heroine. Perjury, lying & collusion are not heroic!!
Rose on
This was a great interview until you asked Lucy if she was drunk or high during these events. Judgy. And exactly one of the causes of perpetuating rape culture. I followed the trial very closely and she was not even asked this during testimony, so it wasn’t even a factor. So why did you bring it up? You are the only one that DID! Shame on you. It wasn’t even mentioned until Chatelaine mentioned it. Shame on you, Chatelaine. To Lucy, bravo for your courage. I saw Lucy in the pics of the rally after the verdict and she was all smiles and support. Lucy, it does not appear that you have lost your sunshine at all, but rather, that yours is being fueled by the love of Canada. Which I am glad for, for you, and I hope you feel that sunshine within very, very soon. But Chatelaine, so disappointed that you did this. Anything for hits and clicks, huh? These were not supportive questions at all, and you have severely limited your perspective on women, sexual assault, and rape, and now also your fan base with these judgemental questions. I really shudder to think of what parts of the interview you did not disclose and that hit the editorial floor. You had a real opportunity to discuss, rape, trauma, memory recall, the cycle of abuse, and the truth about victims in the aftermath of abuse. You failed. You edited questions out, but chose to keep the drunk and high questions in. Shame. On. You. I will never believe that Chatelaine supports survivors again, and see that you are only after the allmighty click on a high profile interview. Well, this is the last click you will get from me. Signed, former reader and now unsubscriber
Anna on
These lawyers keep demanding the case until the get a con loving judge. Assault victims don’t react the way we would like them to. Some assault victims run back into the fire. It is a reaction after a traumatic incident. It is unfortunate that dirt bags like Ghomeshi get away with assaulting women. Ghomeshi should have been on the stand to answer to why he assaulted women then blackmailed them that if they went to the police, he had pictures, letters, and emails on them to discredit them.
What Ghomeshi was doing was setting these women up if they ever came after him. What normal male would keep all these pictures, emails, and letters all these years from casual encounters. This guy is a twisted calculating predator. His lawyer should be ashamed for what she has done, but she is not.
There was no conspiracy when the women corresponded with each other. They were just trying to be emotionally supportive in a stressful situation after such a traumatic event.
The lesson to be learner here is to not put anything in writing, emails, or on social media. Even talking casually should be done in person.
Unfortunately, we live in a world where all this can be used against you, even if it is innocent.
Can you imagine if everything this dirt bag Ghomeshi has accumulated and emailed was brought to the forefront? Pure evil! Ghomeshi used his fame to use and abuse women.
Ghomeshi may have beat the rap in a flawed court system that protects dirt bags who can afford high priced heartless lawyers, but there is the court of public opinion. Guilty as charged. We will not forget that you are a predator Mr. Ghomeshi. You are not worthy of being called a man. You are not.
D'Arcy on
Did she succeed in making you feel shame?
One hundred percent. I’ve never felt so bad about being myself than I do now.
You should feel bad, liar. You lied under oath and were caught. It’s a shameful thing to do.
SatanicPanic on
The amount of RadFems here that want to change the onus from innocent until proven guilty to guilty until proven innocent is shocking. It’s a really good thing that women aren’t allowed much say in society – they’d just fuck it up.
SatanicPanic on
I have to correct the auto correct in my last posting . I meant to say that “These lawyers keep remanding (not “demanded”) the case until they (not “the”) get a con loving judge.” as in my previous posting. You have to love auto spell check on smart phones.
D'Arcy on
Did you seriously just tell an assault victim you thought she might have been HIGH? WERE YOU when you wrote this?!? Or did this interview come out after you tweeted all of your wino pictures. Omg Chatelaine. Nobody else has asked her that so why did you? Oh right. YOU thought she might have been high and brought your personal judgmental behavior and opinion into a public interview. That;s not just disgusting, but irresponsible. Bravo Lucy for handling it like the pro that you are, when you are clearly in the presence of someone who needs more than a little help on professionalism. Did you get the number of followers and clicks you needed for that juicy little question? Wow just wow Chatelaine. Thanks for this interview and reminding me why I shouldn’t be spending my money here.
Kitty on
Wow, this interview makes Lucy D look like even more of a self serving liar than her antics at the trial. Just shut up Lucy, everyone knows that you’re a lying harpy who tried to railroad an innocent man. Go to hell.
SatanicPanic on
She has been found to have a lack of credibility (lying ) Jian Gomheshi career is ruined . This is justice ? She will be charged with pejury .
kirk russell on
Congratulations men the court has ruled. You now have the right to use imperfect women – simple, submissive, weak, forgetful, women seeking fame, and being associated with the rich and famous or whatever. Pick your victim carefully. Oh, and don’t forget to keep track of all that you do so you can use it against the woman (she can’t remember everything) in the slim chance she has the courage to take you to court. What was that about? Were those all trophies for the guy what a jerk. But don’t worry, just remember the law is on your side along with this FEMALE LAWYER. REALLY/ WOW! HOW SAD! IT IS SO WRONG! THIS IS HOW RAPISTS etc. get off.
Remember Kobe Bryant? Same deal.
Jake on
You’re such a mangina
Frank on
It is a brave thing that you did! I was sexually assaulted. They collected his DNA off of my body and I even had dental impressions on my body. Even with all of the evidence that I had against him. I was advised not to take legal action because the system isn’t victim friendly. I get the whole contact after thing. I also had contact with him after. I think there is a time when you are confused as to what happened because their personality turns so quickly. Then there is a time when you are looking to change things. To take back the control that you lost with that person. I had night terrors for a year, lost my job because I was on meds to prevent STIs. At one point I even contemplated taking my life to make it go away. I couldn’t sleep. There was no way of escaping. it. It was stuck in my mind. WIth my assualt. I didn’t think I was going to get out of there alive. I still have triggers and sex is still difficult. But things are so much better now.I just wanted to let you know that I am proud of what you did. I think most women are. I know I wasn’t that brave as to take the chance and seeing him again and bringing up all of those feelings.
Lisa on
Lucy, Henin did not make you look like a liar, she proved you to be a liar. You wanted to be lightening rod for the issue. You have become one. You are a poster child for women who lie about rape. Say hi to Jackie.
First Last on
Have any of you that are posting supportive comments even read the verdict? The judge didn’t find her non-credible because of her subsequent interactions with Ghomeshi. He found her non-credible because she hid and lied about them and because she colluded with another complainant to take him down.
As for those of you that are complaining that the justice system isn’t fair, what do you propose we change?
Should everyone charged with sex assault be presumed guilty until proven innocent?
Should all accusations be presumed to always be true?
Should the accuser not be subjected to cross-examination to verify their testimony?
Should the accused be forced to testify?
These types of changes would be take us back to the Middle Ages when due process didn’t exist and your freedom, or worse, could be lost based on unsubstantiated accusations. How many innocent people would be put away? How would you feel if you were innocent and accused of a crime in such a system?
Searcher on
And this is the reason I believe IQ have dropped considerably in this country. No one took the time to read what Judge Horkins said. What he said is that her story was not believable and she clearly lied. So I don’t know how any of the commenters on here who are praising Ms. DeCoutere of “bravery” or any kind of heroics, can do what they’re doing with any kind of a straight face. I’m appalled at her conduct. This woman clearly has mental issues she needs to work through. Particularly the ones of malignant narcissism she clearly is suffering from. She’s nuts.
Sam on
She sure does have mental issues. I had a huge laugh in one of her thousand interviews when she called Jian a narcissist .I guess she hasn’t figured out that’s exactly what she is & much worse!
Rose on
Don’t blame the courts, those ladies should have their facts straight before going to court. They thought they will be believed no matter what they say. It’s such behaviors that makes it bad for sex assault victims not the courts
Elizabeth Raji on
Ms DeCoutere, you do real victims of sexual assault and rape no good deed when you conspire to bring down a man by accusing him of something you openly consented to, otherwise you would not have sent him your bikini-clad selfie, or agreed to see him afterwards. I was raped in 1977, and the one thing that I could not do afterward was want to be touched, hugged, go on vacation or send photos of myself to my rapist. For the months afterward when he continually intimidated me, the last thing I wanted was to be with him or have him near me. I saw him years later, walking out of a bar in my neighbourhood. The thing that happened to me was a frozen sense of fear and going back to that night when he changed my life forever. You are nothing but a liar and the court has seen you as a perjurer. You should be charged with a crime, because collusion and false accusations are a crime. You need to be brought to task for the life you have effectively destroyed. Jian Ghomeshi is a pariah now, thanks to your machinations. Trying to act all virtuous makes those of us who did go through real trauma and real rape that much harder to have our real cases heard and believed. So thank you for muddying up the waters with your lies and your collusion. Those of us who are true victims of rape and assault thank you for diminishing us even further. You don’t speak for us and we certainly do not think of you as some great crusader. You are nothing but a liar. And that is how you will ultimately be remembered. A perjurer and a liar.
Sam on
There has to be a discussion if why talented beautiful
Women felt the need to woo an abuser,Is common
Behavior that allowed Ghomeshi to victim countless
Others It seems not oneof the women that came forward
Held Ghomeshi accountable at the time,
It seems they inadvertently trained him to abuse
By fawning over him after bring abused.When are when
Going to fight this unhealthy need yo be accepted by a
Celebrity Creep , by hiding they protected only themselves
Bella on
I am unbiased, but from what I have read from the information I gathered. I do agree with the Judge decision and analysis to acquit Ghomeshi
Ghomeshi is on the chopping block and his livelihood and career depends entirely of whether he is guilty as charged. I don’t believe he is innocent. But this time around, I find the so called witness DeCoutere was talking not all the truth nothing but not all the truth.
Peter Lau on
Lucy, Lying piece of shit. Ruin a person life to make yourself relevant in the entertainment world. #StopThisVictimBS
Ghomeshi's Hand on
You know what? She needs to stop crying in the press and take ownership for doing what she should never have done – lied in court. Why these women thought they could collude and then lie about it is beyond me. Take some responsibility for yourself and tell the truth. You want to be believed? Then don’t lie. It’s pretty simple. This is not a case of misremembering or being so stressed out by going to court (as though you’re some shrinking, fragile bloody flower) this was an attempt to deliberately and repeatedly mislead so you would get what you wanted. Your beliefs are not facts. Your beliefs do not trump the truth. I have no doubt in my mind he did it and if these women had told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth I can pretty much state that the outcome would have been different. The acquittal is on them not the judge, not the court. The judge went far beyond what was necessary to ensure a reasoned and logical verdict. When it comes down to he said – she said and she lies well then…
Hilary Morden on
-“Oh, it doesn’t freak me out. You know what freaks me out? Having your personal life live-tweeted so that everyone can make fun of you forever.” and yet she spends every waking minute on twitter talking about it and will sit down with any media outlet who’s willing to pay her. She lied and she got caught. The end.
Murtle on
I think the issue is that we haven’t moved past “She was asking for it by wearing a short shirt.” Love letters don’t prove that something did or didn’t happen. So why were they even allowed to be used? I think the issue wasn’t with the verdict, but the process of getting there as well as public opinion. When you have a loss of control of your body, your situation and surroundings. How you react afterwards is very complex and everyone reacts differently.. The people who I see agreeing with our legal system are men and people who have never been assaulted.
Lisa on
Have you even read the verdict? The judge didn’t find her non-credible because of her subsequent interactions with Ghomeshi. He found her non-credible because she hid and lied about them and she colluded with another complainant to take him down.
What would make the justice system fairer in your opinion?
Presumed guilty until proven innocent?
Accusations taken to always be true?
Accuser never subjected to cross-examination to verify their testimony?
The accused forced to testify against themselves?
Searcher on
[The people who I see agreeing with our legal system are men and people who have never been assaulted}.
Oh yeah…. go back and read Sam on page 10…Idiot….!
Shame on you…
I'm here for Sam on
What she did took incredible courage. Her motive was to stop Jian from hurting people, and I think she accomplished her goal. His evil soul has been publically exposed, whether or not he was sent to jail over it. The fact that he is spewing his disgusting rhetoric all over Twitter is testimony to the fact that he is rotten to the core. She has taken off the mask that creeps like him hide under (i.e. someone who talks the talk of an enlightened person but use this to their own devious means) and has exposed a type and a trope that women now know to run away from the moment they see it coming. Whether or not some goddamn judge is able to see this and pronounce Jian to be the criminal that he doesn’t hide the fact that this has revealed the underbelly of abuser’s ways. Kudos to Lucy. We love you.
Elizabeth Mason on
Yes. It took incredible courage to lie under oath in court for the greater good of putting him away. if only more witnesses lied we would have a much more just society.
Searcher on
while I, like many, feel the judge decided correctly in this manner
(yet i also wanted to see ghodoushi burn) and i’m equally choked
at the 3 defendants for their shennanigans, i’m also dismayed at
ghodoushi having filed away so much of the correspondence
he was sent….was it because he knew, deep down, that his actions
were odious ones? hope his career never resumes.
canali on
First, a couple facts that seem to be widely misunderstood by commentators in this post:
1.Ghomeshi has admitted in a number of forums to beating women. He himself presented CBC executives with a video so disturbing they fired him immediately. The point he was trying to make by presenting it is that the violence in all of these encounters was consensual, even though no prior agreement to punching or choking.
2. There were three women in the case, but 22 women came forward to report violent encounters with Ghomeshi. Many others have publicly reported deeply creepy, aggressive and sometimes physically painful encounters with him.
3. Ghomeshi was widely known at CBC to be “weird with women,” to the degree that journalism programs knew they were not to place female interns with him.
4. All of this information is available on the Internet. Feel free to Google. If you know anyone who worked with Ghomeshi, ask them – they may tell you about the many other women who never came forward at all because of fear of public shaming or being judged by people close to them.
5. Given this, no number of “scheming women” could have ruined Ghomeshi’s life or career because Ghomeshi ruined Ghomeshi with his pathological interactions with women. And video.
Lori Bamber on
many of us agree with you…they guy’s sick and twisted (prob as his sister, jila, for defending him post trial)
..but the 3 wiomen on the stand were horrible…admit it….that is why so many people are choked:
their spotty, deceptive and just plain weird actions and emails post ‘assault’ diminish those other women
who’ve truly encountered battery and trauma…instead these three are no heroines for assault victims, imo.
i think we’re pissed at both the three defendants for their BS and also that their embarrassing testimonies allowed Ghodoushi to walk.
canali on
I refuse to participate in further abusing women Ghomeshi has admitted physically abusing. When I find myself becoming judgemental, I try to switch to curiosity: What would make her do that? Say that? And I realize that I can’t know without having been through exactly the same lifetime of damaging experiences.
I agree completely that they shouldn’t have been on that stand, that the prosecution should have figured out long before the trial date that their testimony would not stand up. They should have been protected by the system and they were not. But I’m still incredibly grateful that they had the courage to come forward and tell their stories, starting conversations that break open the shame that festers in secrecy.
Lori Bamber on
It’s not abuse if it’s consensual. Plenty of women like to be slapped around and have insane rough sex. It’s hard to understand for people that don’t like it, but that doesn’t make it any less true. Ghomeshi being creepy and sexually-aggressive is not a crime. — Also, saying that the only people that support Ghomeshi are men and non-victims is BS. Just read some more of these comments, and you will see that isn’t the case. I for one am a woman and have experienced a some minor abuse. Do I get points now? Is my comment now more valid for you? Gimme a break… It doesn’t matter who says someone; if it’s true that’s that. These women were in consensual sex-buddy relationships with Ghomeshi and went back for more. They weren’t being hypnotized. He didn’t control their finances or share custody of a child with them. There was no long-term relationship. They wanted to keep having sex with him. He’s an asshole for apparently not communicating enough about BDSM or establishing a safe word or something like that. But he’s not a criminal. THEY are the criminals for lying under oath (perjury), withholding evidence from the police and their own legal team, and colluding with each other. I hope he sues Decoutere to high heaven. This isn’t about sisterhood. This is about justice.
Sophia on
Second:
Here’s the thing. It’s not about the verdict. It’s about the victim blaming. It’s about the victim self-blaming. It’s about a world that tells young women their primary value is as a sexual object and then shames them for being sexual.
It’s about the damage that is perpetuated by shame and secrecy.
It’s about the thing children are still too often taught by their parents who were taught it by their parents (who…): if people don’t behave the way you want them too, it’s perfectly fine to respond with physical force or verbal humiliation.
It’s about this (full post below): “We held our own bodies in such contempt, we didn’t know we had a right to object. We assumed we were open for business, with no right of refusal. Our bodies are public space, exposed for comment, ridicule and assault.”
It’s about this: men are also incredibly damaged by this systemic dysfunction. Ghomeshi didn’t grow up in a flowerbed. And his life and talent are in ashes.
To the abusers in my past – yes, more than one – I say, I forgive you. We both damaged me, and I forgive myself too. Now can we get on with the business of changing things for our children and grandchildren?
My world is now full of wise and kind men and women who support each other with compassion, empathy and the knowledge there is so much we can’t understand about another’s experience and response.
Let’s try to love each other and let the wise and kind lead the way. Let’s let the wisdom and kindness in each of us lead us forward. We don’t have to be perfect to be better. We don’t have to heal all things to begin to break open the lethal crucible of secrecy and shame.
https://afateofpossibilities.wordpress.com/2016/03/25/this-isnt-about-the-ghomeshi-case/
Lori Bamber on
sorry that might sound like a nice dharma piece for discussion after some mindfulness meditation, but it detracts from what truly happened here…sometimes before the wise can lead the way there has to be a foundational shift…and that can get ugly and mean.
canali on
All of this sounds quite plausible and I could even support media’s attention/COPO/firing by CBC. But in no way can I support this particular criminal case/trial. I could stand behind some (minor) extra-judicial justice beyond the above, but not a *criminla* trial based on these three particular accusers – even if they were 100% truthful from the start.
A.S. on
“You kicked my ass last night and I can’t wait to fuck your brains out tonight”
– Lucy DeCoutere
…………. she’s a liar and that quote sums it all up.
Frank on
It’s funny – I’ve felt some responsibility to contribute to keeping compassion, respect and reason alive in this thread – to show my support for the women who, although they are the first to admit they’re far from perfect and who, like pretty well every human over the age of three on the planet, have made some terrible mistakes – came forward in support of other women who had been hurt by Ghomeshi but weren’t in a place that allowed them to go public or go through an interrogation.
This will be my last comment … but before I abandon this thread …
Is it possible that – when you hide behind a name that isn’t yours and say cruel, disrespectful things about people you know very little about – that you’re setting the tone for your own life? For your own relationships?
If that is even a possibility, and not a certainty, as I believe it is – is it worth thinking about whether that is the kind of life and the relationships you want to build? When you fail at something – and you will, that’s a certainty – is that the way you want people to treat you?
Is it possible that, by choosing that tone, you’re contributing to the social systems that create abusers? Is textual abuse that far away from physical abuse?
I know that brief burst of something that feels like superiority, that even feels like courage, when you say something judgemental and hurtful about another person you feel has failed in some way. I’ve made terrible mistakes of this nature many times.
But if that’s the life you build, that’s the life you have to live, right?
Lori Bamber on
Just so we are clear, here are just some of the findings of the Crown. Ms. Decoutere is conveniently claiming not to remember any of the evidence which conflicts with her sworn testimony about her relationship with Gomeshi. You, the reader will have to answer as to whether that claim is believable. The Crown did not find her believable and in fact found that she was lying. So now, we know she’s a liar – and you believe her in this self-serving interview? Just read what the Crown found and tell me she has a shred of credibility.
Thank you for having the courage to come forward, Lucy – I believe you and I believe all the other women this man has assaulted over the years. Jian Ghomeshi is a narcissistic sexual predator – whether he was found guilty of these charges or not. Where there is smoke – there is most often – fire. Patterns are clearly evident in the case of Jian’s behavior and it was well known at CBC that he was “weird” around women. His sexual preferences are none of our business – but when he uses his “sexual preferences” without gaining consent/permission of his partner – to choke, slap, punch, beat, terrorize – that is assault. I believe that Jian also got a huge rush from the element of surprise and power he was able to to inflict on these women – just haul off and punch them in the head or choke them into submission – and they had no idea it was coming because he never asked for their permission in the first place – what bigger rush for him than that. And his celebrity assured him a steady stream of female admirers. I’m glad he has been publicly outed – disgusting.
Carol on
These women lied on the stand and colluded to ruin a man’s life. That is FACT. They should be in jail.
here is a link to an analysis of the case.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBlkwyYcRVk
Daniel Page on
Thank you for the link. You are so right they should be in jail. Chatelaine should be ashamed for giving this evil woman more press. Thank God this judge has a brain & used it!
Rose on
I can’t stand to look at this woman. A human being who finds “making fun of amputees” or falaciating a beer bottle or suggesting sex in a broom closet or telling counsel “I’m guessing you have something to show me”…as “cheeky”. Let’s not forget that during her interview with officials she was asked if she had anything else to say, she said “No…I’m awesome…I like your shoes!”
LD is a disgusting human being putting on a show. Her new brown hair look, known in PR as more conservative and trusted and the theatrics (winking at a court official during her testimony, being non-chalant about information she hid, etc.). She is SICK. DISTURBED.
She was a girl in love, upset that – after talking about sex , doing the “dirty sanchez”, experiencing Ghomeshi’s preference for rough sex, cuddling and spending the weekend together – he was was no longer interested in her. And, so, her ongoing efforts to draw him back in, she had lost his interest…alas the resentment and now this rediculous claim that’s making a feminist mess.
I sincerely hope that our airforce has the good sense to bring in people UNlike her. She’s a sorry excuse for a Canadian, a woman, a human being.
Goli on
You said it perfectly. It was just fun & games to her. ” Theatre at it’s best”. So disturbed!
Rose on
From the first sentence this whole article sounds ridiculous….when Lucy first went to the police she didn’t realize that her complaint would result in criminal charges….. Lucy, what did you think would happen? As a survivor of abuse I am utterly disgusted at her behaviour. You are tainting all victims….SHAME ON YOU.
Tombub on
If you believe these (Lucy and her co-conspirators) unequivocal liars then I have a castle in Westeros to sell you.
Guy on
There is insufficient evidence to support Lucy’s claims unyet she persists in making them any way despite the odds against her.This seems to mirror her irrational pursuit of Ghomeishi which undermined her credibilityWithout prejudice to genuine complainants since when did misepeaking , deceit and duplicity instantiate “courage”?Is revenge a sufficient motivator for alleging wrongdoing?Is it possible that the intensity of her feelings positive or negative,for Ghomeishi distort her perception of the facts?
John Sanders on
You are a liar, a publicity hound. Nothing more. You have disgraced and hurt the legitimate woman and men who have been abused. I am cancelling my Chatelaine subscription for giving this person a voice.
CARRIE DARVILL on
Lucy is not a hero nor a victim. She lied, misled the court, the media, and portrayed victims of assault as milipulative glory seekers. Shame on her. I feel so sorry for true victims and the hurdles they have to overcome because of stories just like this. “I believe victims” is such an important phrase and must be valued. The media did a disservice to victims of sexual assault through their coverage of this story. This story in no way represents what sexual victims go through.
Jim on
Call him up and set up a date with him and your daughter, sister, cousin, wife whatever let’s see how they fare. Despite your feelings on Lucy lets see what your loved one does in the monsters den. This is not about Lucy there were numerous victims where there is a spark there is fire.
Agnes Caplan on
Violence against women is a real issue and it’s unfortunate that Decoutere is positioning herself as its spokesperson. The far murkier questions revolve around the role of power dynamics in sexual behavior and the fact that some women are attracted to abusive men just as some men attracted to abusive women. The issue was consent, and according the Decoutere’s letters, the sex seemed consensual. It’s frankly disgusting that she’s now playing victim and trying to speak on behalf of women who have suffered real abuse.
Labuterabe on
She’s nuts, haven’t you figured that out yet? Narcissistic victim syndrome! Can’t get enough attention!
Rose on
Everytime she opens her mouth up she incriminates herself,she herself when asked in an interview why did you stay in contact with him after the fact?”i wanted to try and work things out and I was never going to do anything about what had happened that night”,so ,he never responded to her requests and she was scorned period,she thought she could get even by calling rape,sry,but nobody should have that kind of power to make a claim after 15 years,we all would be in court and walking on eggshells for fear all one has to do is point a finger and that’s it.She lied and they all colluded and choked and they don’t like the taste,too bad.Justice served.
marty martin on
His time will come, what goes around comes around let’s hope that it is before there are more victims. Lucy , hold strong I believe in you as do many others. Nice guys /gals may finish last. But this nice gal is so mad she’s not gonna take it anymore. I’m on team Lucy lets get this monster girls. Step up and follow Lucy’s example charge him be a hero save a victim. Lucy did and so could you.
Agnes Caplan on
If you’re on team Lucy that doesn’t say much for you. I guess you weren’t interested in following the trial or reading the judges verdict transcript. Lucy is many things , a hero is not one of them!
Rose on
I believe he was guilty and our system needs to be cleaned up it certainly is not for us women, and I also believe Lawyers are the biggest theatrical players and liars of all time, which is a shame !!!
diana on
I’m not sure I entirely accept the truth of what this woman says. However, lets assume for the minute that she is telling the complete truth. How, can an intelligent woman get herself into such a ridiculous situation and then be so naive to believe that when someone is on trial for a criminal offence that the defense wont be coming at her with everything they have? Although I for a mild form of feminism, I can’t accept the premise that woman are not responsible for their actions. Whether woman like it or not, some men (often men who they are attracted too) are mean, unfeeling SOB who don’t give a damn about them or their feelings. This is reality folks. Rights aside ( a very unhealthy thing to be focused on in the reality of everyday life), woman must be responsible for their own safety. This means not quickly jumping into bed with the first attractive, well spoken and clever male that pays some attention to them. Often it is these types of males who lack any type of real respect for woman and can perform the kind of heinous actions on women that they do. It means being smart, getting to know someone, finding out how they tread other woman and their mothers and other people. I have no time for women who are totally irresponsible for their romantic life who allow their emotions and bad judgement to get them into dangerous circumstances. As for younger woman (such as in their teens), many should not even be in the situations they find themselves (because they are under age) and their parents should be ensuring they are safe by teaching them to be wise, avoid men and guys who are “too good to be true” or perhaps limit their social involvement until they demonstrate maturity around responsibility. The problem is that in our “rights bases”, anything should be allowed, permissive society we have jettisoned the very social and cultural behaviors that protect women and young women from harm All the socializing in the world will not stop aggressive, cocky, and amoral or immoral males from taking advantage of women who are irresponsible. Women are not to blame for being abused, but they are party to blame for being irresponsible and society is becoming more to blame for not encouraging women to be responsible. So we all need to get off our ass, stop passing the buck, looking to the system to solve these social problems and become more responsible as individuals and a society. This and this alone will help protect women from dangerous people.
B. C. White on
What if the women are the dangerous people?
Rose on
Whether these women lied or not; I want to know simply why. Then I would like ALL women who have been assaulted to quit hiding and come forward as we all need to have this talk.
Wanda on
yes Lucy you are a certified category 5 nutcase – the words you use the facial expressions the tone the “feeler pretzel logic” _ Ive seen you now being interviewed many times and there is really only one conclusion about you – your are not the poster child for sexual assault victims your are the poster child for prozac- your and the other stooges undermined your own legal standing for your main interest was ti turn it into a public castration and you achieved that over a nothing even 13 years ago – and ruined a person life forever – the proportionality here is very striking – I have no empathy for you and your stooges
rnny on
Como centralitas digitales IP, le puede dar la seguridad de que nos adaptaremos a las nuevas tecnologias que vengan.
Lying cunt
Mack on
