You’ll Never Guess Which Sex And The City Star Is Running For Office

Much of the world may know her as Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City, but off-screen she’s Cynthia Nixon and she means business. The actress and activist announced on Monday (March 19) that she’ll be running for governor of her home state, New York.

An advocate for education, women’s rights and the LGBTQ community, the mother of three definitely has a vision for how she thinks her city should look, and she’s hoping to enact some change by running for office. Nixon took to Twitter to share the exciting news with her fans with a heartfelt clip making the announcement. The video follows the 51-year-old as she takes her kids to school and rides the city’s subway, telling voters, “New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else. When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one bedroom fifth-floor walkup.”

I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

The up-and-coming politician continued: “New York is where I was raised and where I’m raising my kids. I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school advocate. Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty. Half the kids in New York state live below the poverty line,” she said emotionally. “Something has to change.”

Nixon goes on to discuss the importance of equal access to education and a more efficient subway, two platform points that many on Twitter are in support of, with one fan tweeting, “Miranda can run my city anytime.” Rosie O’Donell was also quick to tweet her support, saying, “CYNTHIA NIXON FOR GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK ! #myFULLsupport – she is one of kind – brilliant – brave bold and so smart – a true leader #Nixon4NY”

Taking our country back is going to require all of us to step up and take action — including more women, people of color, queer people, and first-generation Americans running for office. https://t.co/hLq3D0wmNq — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 30, 2018

The devoted mother recently wrote an opinion piece for CNN, in which she speaks out strongly against President Donald Trump. “If we’ve learned anything during this first year of the Trump presidency, it’s that the cavalry isn’t coming to save us. We ourselves are the cavalry,” she writes. “In 2018, each one of us has to do whatever we can to take the government back.” If she is elected, Nixon will be the first-ever openly gay governor of New York.