We’ve all been there: Utterly at sea when it comes to choosing the right gift (how much should you spend?) or the right ensemble (is any amount of white okay?) for the multitude of weddings that crop up every season. Since each situation is different, it can be hard to know the proper way to behave.
That’s where Lizzie Post comes in. The great-great-granddaughter of etiquette expert Emily Post, Lizzie carries on the family tradition (with her mother and father, sister, aunt and cousin) by managing the e-learning programs for The Emily Post Institute and co-authoring books such as Emily Post’s Etiquette, 18th Edition and her own book, How Do You Work This Life Thing? “Etiquette is about every interaction that you have in your life,” she says. “Any time you’re choosing to communicate or interact or share space with someone else you have etiquette, and (you either) use that etiquette to create a good situation, or let it slide and create a negative situation.”
Here, Lizzie Post answers your questions (plus a few of ours) about invites, gifting, destination weddings and wearing white:
1. Question: I was recently invited to a wedding. The invitation did not specify whether or not I was able to bring my partner, whom I have been dating for almost two years. Is it impolite to ask about a +1? Also wondering if it’s impolite not to leave room for a +1 option on the invite itself.
Answer: If you don’t live together, it’s still considered appropriate for the host to issue the invitation to you alone. I think a lot of people get very personally offended by invitations and who the invitation was issued to, and I think that we have to remember that it’s not our party and you can choose to go or not go. You don’t have to attend if you don’t want to, if you would feel truly uncomfortable. You do still have to send a gift, but you don’t have to attend. The host will notice that the reply comes from just one person [and might say], “Oh my gosh, what a mistake.” But it’s really not appropriate to call your host and ask to bring extra guests.
If, however, you are 99.9% sure that this oversight is real and that the host knows you live together and have lived together for quite some time, you may ask gently and politely if there’s been a mistake. If the host says, “No, it’s not a mistake,” then you need to say, “Ok, thank you so much. I just wanted to be sure.” Do not school them on proper invitation etiquette.
2. Question: I’m attending two weddings, one week apart. I’m also a student on a tighter budget. I know the amounts that it will cost [the hosts] for the dinners ($110 and $100 each), for me and my date. However, I am unable to gift that amount. What would be your advice in this situation, as they are both good friends of mine?
Answer: The appropriate wedding gift is always what fits in your budget. So if that’s a nice picture frame, that’s a nice picture frame. If that’s a cheque for $500, it’s a cheque for $500. I’ve had a number of weddings I’ve had to go to and they end up being quite costly and you do start to feel it, so I try to get something that has a sentimental tone, but I keep it small and I absolutely don’t feel badly about that. A lot of people are under the impression that you need to “purchase your plate” at a wedding and that’s completely false. The hosts choose to have the wedding as they choose to have it, and it’s important that they not assume that their guests are going to be paying them back.
3. Question: Should a +1 bring a gift?
Answer: The person who received the invitation is responsible for sending the gift. You [the +1] can certainly send one if you want to, and a nice personal card wishing them well is always a good idea, but you don’t need to.
4. Question: I’m invited to a wedding where they have requested no gifts. I feel a bit wrong not giving anything. Should I respect their wishes? Or perhaps give a gift card to a restaurant?
Answer: You really do want to respect their wishes. That’s not just feigned. That’s for real. The best thing that you can do is send a card with your wishes on it.
5. Question: I had a destination wedding and a certain couple attended. Now they are having a destination wedding that is more expensive plus our income is lower. Do I attend to return the favour even if it is less convenient given the high price and change in finances?
Answer: No. I always say, “stick to your budget.” You can always try to do something special with the couple at a different time and place to honour their wedding. Some people are comfortable taking out a new credit card and paying for it over time, and that’s totally an option. But if you’re not comfortable with that, then I do think it’s important that you respect your own budget…and send them a nice gift.
6. Question: Why do a lot of people not send thank you cards after receiving a gift? Wedding, baby, birthday. It makes me not want to send a gift at all.
Answer: If you open the gift in front of the giver and thank them at the time, you don’t have to send a thank you note. If you did not, then you need to send a thank you note. It is the considerate thing to do in a world of digital everything and quick phone calls. I think it’s okay to send something as a place holder [such as an email to let them know you received it], but nothing will ever replace a handwritten note because of the amount of time it takes…though I have thought that a video message would be a really cute and modern way to give a thank you, where you actually video yourself saying how happy you are to receive the gift or maybe wearing the item. Then it’s something someone can keep or remember.
With a wedding, you are obligated to send a gift, but [in other situations] if someone [continually neglects to thank you], you don’t have to send them gifts anymore. Or you can always call and check up and say, “I just wanted to make sure you had received it. I hadn’t heard anything.” That’s a little bit of a pushy way, but it works.
7. Question: Is it okay to wear white? I am accessorizing in red, but my dress is white eyelet.
Answer: If you’re wearing white or cream, it needs to have some kind of pattern on it. If you have a white dress that has one tiny polka dot in the upper left hand corner, that’s pretty much a white dress. If you have a white dress that is covered with beautiful floral patterns, that would be okay because that would not look like a wedding dress and will not distract. [This rule holds for young girls and teens].
8. Question: Is there a wedding etiquette protocol that many people miss?
Answer: People forget to RSVP. They forget to mail in the card or send the email. [The hosts] are throwing what is usually one of the biggest parties of their lives, so it’s really important that you get your RSVP in on time. Also, if you’re bringing a +1, supply your guest’s name to help with seating place cards.
If only these angry newlyweds had read this etiquette guide beforehand — it might have prevented their gift basket spat from going out of control! Do you have any wedding etiquette woes? Please share in the comments below.
mjbc on
I received an invite from someone half a world away. In the invite, there was a handwritten note that said “I know you won’t be able to attend. We are registered at…” What then? I have also received invitations that have instructed the guest to give money as a gift, since the couple have lived together for some time and don’t really need anything. It was so crass that I refused to attend the wedding and sent a donation to a charity in their name, rather than send them cash. These “gift grabs” from the couple are beyond rude.
i don’t think you owe a gift just because you receive an invitation, esp if you live so far away. it’s nice that they want you to know they’d want you there if you did live closer and if you are that close of friends, you might want to send one.. usually the place the couple are registered at is on the invitation or if you want to find out, you can ask. the choice is up to you.
miss worldly on
When our daughter was married a few years ago, we had to limit the invitations because of a tight budget. We decided we were not able to invite cousins (approx. 24 people). Well because of that, the aunts and uncle of some of those cousins wouldn’t come to the wedding. It was not like they had to pay for a babysitter. The cousins are all in their late teens. Totally wrong in my opinion! People must realize weddings can be very expensive and no one should go into debt for one.
pickles1962 on
I completely disagree that you are obligated to send a gift just for being invited to a wedding. If that’s the case, then why don’t families send invitations to very wealthy people they don’t even know? You can send your regrets, but you do not owe anyone a gift. That’s just a surefire way for some people to decide to send out invitations as a “cash grab.” You may say that it won’t happen because people are smarter than that, but truly, someone will and an etiquette expert has stated that an invitation equals a gift, which it does not.
LadyAurora1ca on
I was married in 1980. My mother’s oldest brother had five children, two of whom had already been married, and neither my brother or I were invited to either of those weddings, so therefore I felt no one’s feelings would be hurt if I did not invite my five not very close cousins to mine. However – my Aunt & Uncle and all five cousins plus their husbands/dates showed up at the wedding. That was 10 extra people we were not expecting at the reception. We had to have two more tables set up, and luckily the caterer was able to accommodate. Their gift – a joint gift from all 12 of them – was 35 one-dollar bills rolled individually and wrapped with a ribbon, placed in a shoe box. I sent one thank you note – not one to each couple! – but even now I stilll remember those unexpected faces (and in several cases, unknown faces, when it came to dates of the unmarried cousins) as I came into the church and saw them all sitting there (filling at least one complete pew!). Some people just have no sense, and unfortunately there’s nothing you can do about it.
Old Bride on
Here’s one that wasn’t covered: When a wedding is cancelled, should the bridal shower gifts be returned? If not, then am I expected to give another gift when the bride meets her second Mr. Wonderful?
Maria P on
Is it proper etiquette to send a wedding gift if you have not been invited to the wedding?
Patricia on
