7 gift ideas to troll the Trudeau-haters in your life

The old adage that religion and politics are best left out of polite conversation stops precisely no one from getting into it with their relatives over the holidays. And, while our political year wasn’t as turbulent as that of our neighbours to the south, Canada experienced its own share of ups and downs (hi, Kellie Leitch). Even Justin Trudeau’s protracted prime ministerial honeymoon period appears to be waning, with a fundraising scandal, a couple of newly approved pipelines and a controversial statement on the death of former Cuban president Fidel Castro sliding in just under the wire. Because your relatives, Conservative or otherwise, could have their share of Trudeau-related grievances to air during Christmas dinner, we’ve gathered a few JT-inspired gifts that’ll either fan the flames — or be good for a laugh.

If they’re a little late on decking their halls, try this irreverent ornament:

“Notorious JPT” ceramic Christmas ornament, $28, zazzle.ca.

If they’re a hygge addict, try this soy candle:



Justin Trudeau candle, $13, etsy.ca.



If they enjoy loungewear (or just really tight pants), try these leggings:

Justin Trudeau leggings, $70, etsy.ca.



If they could benefit from 352 pages of PMJT musings, try his memoir:



Common Ground, $25, Chapters.

If they are highly caffeinated, try a punny mug:

“It’s Tru-deau” mug, $21, zazzle.ca.



If they’ve got a sweet tooth, try these Trudeau cookie cutters.





Justin Trudeau cookie cutters, $10, boutique.liberal.ca

If they’re a new parent (or a politically active baby), try this onesie.

“Scribble L” baby onesie, $18, boutique.liberal.ca.



More:

The strangest Justin Trudeau merchandise

15 wonderfully ugly holiday sweaters under $40

Our 27 favourite cookbooks to hit the shelves in 2016

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save