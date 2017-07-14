The dreamiest coffee shops in Canada (that also serve top-notch coffee)

It’s no secret that Canadians love their coffee (it happens to by our most consumed beverage after water), so it’s only fitting that we also have some of the best coffee shops around. From Toronto to Whitehorse these independent Canadian cafes are serving up lush lattes, crave-worthy cappuccinos, and perfect pour-overs with a side of incredible interiors. Just try to resist Instagramming them — we dare you.

Tommy – Montreal, Que.

Sky-high ceilings give amazing natural light in this two-level café. The only thing prettier than the sweeping hanging plants and marble tabletops is the stylish patrons.

Signature drink: Matcha latte topped with dried flowers.

Odin – Toronto, Ont.

This Corktown café and bar is just as well known for its sculptural interiors as it is for it’s espresso, which is made using a Modbar, a machine that mostly sits below the counter but has a steam and pour-over system that sits on top and resembles a beer tap.

Signature drink: Flat white.



Dineen Coffee Co. – Toronto, Ont.

Located at the corner of Yonge and Temperence Street in one of the oldest buildings in Toronto, Dineen has history. Slink into one of the red booths that line the wall and people watch, or admire the grand circular light fixture that hangs above the coffee bar and chat with the smartly-dressed baristas who work behind it.

Signature drink: Mocha made with fresh melted chocolate ganache and their custom Temperance espresso blend.

Bridgehead Roastery – Ottawa, Ont.

Bridgehead’s headquarters on Aderson at Preston Street houses their Roastery, so you can watch as they roast upwards of 6,000 pounds of fair-trade, organic beans each week.

Signature drink: Coffee roasted in-house, made by the cup using a pour-over method.

The Old Apothecary – Halifax, N.S.

If you’re not drawn in by the wafting smell of freshly-baked bread and pastries, then you will be by the décor. Head upstairs to grab a seat in one of the brightly-upholstered vintage chairs and check out the collection of quirky needlepoint wall art.

Signature drink: Pour-overs made by the cup from a rotating selection of blends and single-origin coffees.

Two if by Sea – Dartmouth, N.S.

Do as the friendly staff’s ‘eat butter’ t-shirt says and order one of the gigantic butter croissants for which TIBS is famous. Enjoy it while cozied-up at a flower-adorned table sipping coffee from one of their signature turquoise coloured cups.

Signature drink: Zane’s macchiato special.



Receiver Coffee Co. – Charlottetown, P.E.I

The recently opened second location of this home-grown coffee shop is located in one of the oldest buildings in Charlottetown. The space feels modern while still embodying the P.E.I. aesthetic with white-washed walls, rustic wood floors and that five-star East Coast hospitality the region is known for.

Signature drink: Hot and cold-brew coffee made with their house-roasted Operator blend.

Drift Sidewalk Café and Vista Lounge – Saskatoon, Sask.

Head to this ‘surf’ café in Saskatoon and drink your coffee while lounging in their hammock chair. Coupled with the palm plants and bright blue interiors, you’ll feel as if you’ve ‘drifted’ to a warmer climate.

Signature drink: “Grown-up” coffees, like their Maple Whiskey Latte.

East Van Roasters – Vancouver, B.C.

This Gastown preparer of coffee and artisanal chocolate has the right mix of classic and cool. The black-and white patterned floor, exposed brick, and succulent-topped tables are an instagrammer’s dream.

Signature drink: Single-origin drinking chocolate

Small Victory Bread & Coffee – Vancouver, B.C.

This chic Yaletown purveyor of gourmet coffee and baked goods is easy on the eyes. Soft white and grey tones are accented by unique details, like gold taps which dispense milk and cream.

Signature drink: Cold brew made with a Dutch coffee extractor.

Habit Coffee – Victoria, B.C.

You’ll want to make a habit of visiting this coffee shop’s Atrium outpost. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, long wooden communal tables, and an outdoor courtyard area for when the warmer weather hits.

Signature drink: A cortado: espresso cut with an equal amount of steamed milk.

Analog Coffee– Calgary, AB

This café on 17th Avenue in Calgary is dedicated to keeping you caffeinated, it’s open from 6:30 a.m to 12:00 a.m 7 days a week. With it’s cozy booths and charming vintage touches, like the collection of records that are displayed behind the counter, you may just want to stay at Analog until closing.

Signature drink: Single-origin drip coffees made using beans from owners Fratello Coffee Roasters

Parlour Coffee – Winnipeg, Man.

This coffee shop, located in Winnipeg’s historic exchange district, also displays a rotating collection of contemporary art, so you can discover up-and-coming artists while you sip. Leave your laptop at home though, there’s no Wifi at this spot- they believe it takes away from the social ‘coffee experience.’

Signature drink: Perfectly made lattes.

Baked Café & Bakery – Whitehorse, Yukon

Baked is actually operated by Kobayashi + Zedda Architects, who are also responsible for the café’s clean design. An eclectic mix of comfy chairs and tree-stump side tables keeps this café feeling cozy.

Signature drink: Tea Lattes.

