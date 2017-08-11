Mad Deals of The Day: Save $50 on Flats from Town Shoes and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Flats Mary Janes with a twist. These KDB by Kelsi Dagger flats have a reptilian textured mid-strap and a mini heel to give you a little support wherever you go. Sizes are running out, so get yours ASAP! $116 (from $165), Town Shoes.
Slipper Chair Go retro with this cozy, burnt-orange slipper chair from West Elm. Suitable for a reading nook or a living room, this chair also comes in two other colours. $240 (from $400), West Elm.
Jumpsuit Summer may be ending soon, but jumpsuit season won’t be. Try this striped one-piece with a blazer or style it with a long sleeve tee underneath. $25 (from $48), Suzy Shier.
Blazer Revamp the conventional blazer with this blush rose open-front one that’s currently 30 percent off at Le Château. $105 (from $150), Le Château.
Travel Mug Morning coffee just got more glamorous. This ceramic travel mug (adorned with gold stripes!) will keep your tea or coffee hot while looking elegant. $5 (from $15), Bizou.