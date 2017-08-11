Mad Deals of The Day: Save $50 on Flats from Town Shoes and more

Flats

Mary Janes with a twist. These KDB by Kelsi Dagger flats have a reptilian textured mid-strap and a mini heel to give you a little support wherever you go. Sizes are running out, so get yours ASAP! $116 (from $165), Town Shoes.

Slipper Chair

Go retro with this cozy, burnt-orange slipper chair from West Elm. Suitable for a reading nook or a living room, this chair also comes in two other colours. $240 (from $400), West Elm.



Jumpsuit

Summer may be ending soon, but jumpsuit season won’t be. Try this striped one-piece with a blazer or style it with a long sleeve tee underneath. $25 (from $48), Suzy Shier.



Blazer

Revamp the conventional blazer with this blush rose open-front one that’s currently 30 percent off at Le Château. $105 (from $150), Le Château.



Travel Mug

Morning coffee just got more glamorous. This ceramic travel mug (adorned with gold stripes!) will keep your tea or coffee hot while looking elegant. $5 (from $15), Bizou.

