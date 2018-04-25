Living

In The Wake of Tragedy, #TorontoTheGood Is A Reminder Of The City’s Kind Heart

Torontonians are using a hashtag to show the world the random acts of kindness that happen throughout the city every day.

The Toronto van attack has citizens sharing random acts of kindness (pictured, the city skyline)

On Monday afternoon, Toronto was devastated when a van was intentionally driven down a busy Yonge street sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others. While this horrific tragedy shook the city to the core, people soon began posting on Twitter using the hashtag #TorontoTheGood to share random acts of kindness they have witnessed or experienced — to show that this one act does not define the character of the city.

In an Instagram post, Suits actor Gabriel Macht wrote, “What started out as the most beautiful day of the year ended with a callous act that saddened all of us who walk these streets. My heart goes out to the victims and their families and friends. I stand with you against hate. May the memories of the fallen be a blessing to this kind city.”

Here are seven examples of how Toronto is living up to its motto, “Diversity Our Strength,” and showing its kindness in the wake of Monday’s attack.
