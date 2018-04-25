In The Wake of Tragedy, #TorontoTheGood Is A Reminder Of The City’s Kind Heart

On Monday afternoon, Toronto was devastated when a van was intentionally driven down a busy Yonge street sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others. While this horrific tragedy shook the city to the core, people soon began posting on Twitter using the hashtag #TorontoTheGood to share random acts of kindness they have witnessed or experienced — to show that this one act does not define the character of the city.

In an Instagram post, Suits actor Gabriel Macht wrote, “What started out as the most beautiful day of the year ended with a callous act that saddened all of us who walk these streets. My heart goes out to the victims and their families and friends. I stand with you against hate. May the memories of the fallen be a blessing to this kind city.”

Here are seven examples of how Toronto is living up to its motto, “Diversity Our Strength,” and showing its kindness in the wake of Monday’s attack.

If you want to witness #TorontoTheGood: violinists play an impromptu performance at the Yonge and Finch memorial. First song (not recorded): Hallelujah. Thank you: pic.twitter.com/G0gfumMEbB — Cristina Tenaglia (@cristina_CP24) April 24, 2018

Another reason Toronto is awesome. Called my dad on my way to work to sing to him happy birthday and people nearby joined in too. So happy birthday, @stevewhitzman – from me, and some awesome folks from Toronto. #TorontoTheGood pic.twitter.com/lBpRnT6KJs — April Whitzman (@Alleycat17) April 25, 2018

I can barely find a place that is open for blood donation appointments in the next few days, as they’re full. Come donate with me at a drop-in! We’re here for each other. #TorontoTheGood — Michelle Nguyen (@elleguyen) April 24, 2018

Secret Garden, a flower shop giving away flowers at Yonge and Finch for people to place on the memorial at Olive Park #TorontoTheGood pic.twitter.com/vRmHgLHNMf — Courtney McPhail (@courtmcphail) April 24, 2018

Thank you to the stranger who bought coffee for everyone in line this morning @Starbucks at Laird and Wicksteed in #Toronto. A great reminder to be a little nicer to everyone today #TorontoTheGood — Hank (@tdot_hank) April 24, 2018

Amazing Canada: This thoughtful couple with their adorable daughter offering water to people trudging along Beecroft road, as sheppard station is closed due to the tragedy at Finch-Yonge. I was a grateful recipient of their generosity. Thank you!#lovecanada pic.twitter.com/SS1ZUUiYZw — Yadullah Hussain (@Yad_FPEnergy) April 23, 2018