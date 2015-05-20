The National spotlights sexist attacks on female journalists

On Tuesday night’s episode of CBC’s The National, a panel of Canadian media experts spoke candidly about the unrelenting torrent of harassment faced by female journalists on the job. The 16-minute segment opened by reviewing CityNews reporter Shauna Hunt’s on-camera response to FHRITP hecklers. But it was the heartbreaking confessions from female CBC journalists about the heckling they’ve experienced on location and behind-the-scenes that really hit home.
“There has never been a time that obscenity-shouting has not been a part of my experience in the field,” said CBC Arts reporter Jelena Adzic, who shared a disturbing story of a “fan” who live-tweeted her every move while watching her on the Toronto streetcar. Long-time sports journalist Brenda Irving recounted her first experience in a professional locker room, when someone yelled “Nice beaver!” at her. And Natalie Kalata, a video journalist for CBC in Toronto, became rightly emotional as she recalled a particularly violating incident while she was standing outside the Air Canada Centre one night with her camera man. Watch the clip above, and you won’t be able to look away. Nor should you.
Wow, so much for your colleagues having your back, so these “colleague camera men” just stand there? How classy.
Yay! I was thinking the same thing. And also, shouldn’t the employers have an obligation to protect their employees from such harassment, even if it is not by other employees as it is still their work environment?
As long as there are bystanders who do nothing when this type of behaviour is happening it will continue. I was deeply saddened by the video and I’m sure that many, many women face all kinds of sexual harassment on the job and as you can see it is not just disrespectful but very hurtful and even frightening. Shame on the men who participate in this behaviour and the ones who condone it with their silence.
How do we know that it’s always a camera man. Perhaps it was a camera woman? What do you propose a bystander does? A goof makes a crass remark so all the people close by, big or small, male or female, armed or not, jump the goof? Wags their fingers in the goofs face? Call a cop? Grab the goof by the ankle and cry for help? Perhaps those that you deem silent have a family to protect and can’t risk a violent confrontation on the street. Naturally, sexual harassment is wrong. Abolishing and punishing the behavior is not as linear as you make it sound.
