The Handmaid’s Tale Second Season Is Coming April 2018. Watch The First Teaser Trailer

Hold onto your wing hats — more gloom and doom is on the way.

And now for your daily dose of non-Trump-generated dystopia: The first teaser trailer for the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale has been revealed by Hulu ahead of its April 2018 release.

The trailer certainly doesn’t give much away, but according to a Hulu-authored synopsis, the show’s second run will be “shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.”

