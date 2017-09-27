Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Saddlebag For $20 At DSW And More

Save $87 on a chic duvet set at EQ3, $60 off a gorgeous red coat at Mango and other daily steals.

by

Saddlebag
This Lily & Ivy saddlebag comes with an adjustable strap and tassel, and is also available in five other colours. $20 (from $50), DSW.

T-shirt
You can wear this super comfy striped mesh tee in and out of the gym. It’s currently 71 percent off at Joe Fresh. $7 (from $24), Joe Fresh.

Active Mesh Tee in White, Joe Fresh, $7 (from $24)

Pitcher
Say goodbye to watered-down infused beverages. This pitcher has separate compartments to place your fresh fruit and ice. $10 (from $20), Kitchen Stuff Plus.
KSP Chill It Pitcher with Ice Core & Infuser (Clear)


Coat
This beautiful textured coat has adorable buttoned detailing on the sleeves and is made from cotton fabric. $120 (from $180), Mango.

Textured cotton-blend coat, Mango, $120 (from $180).

Duvet set
This 100% cotton queen size duvet set has a quaint wave and stripes pattern — and also has a 300 thread count. $43 (from $130), EQ3.

Surge Duvet Set, EQ3, $43 (from $130)
