Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Saddlebag For $20 At DSW And More

Saddlebag

This Lily & Ivy saddlebag comes with an adjustable strap and tassel, and is also available in five other colours. $20 (from $50), DSW.



T-shirt

You can wear this super comfy striped mesh tee in and out of the gym. It’s currently 71 percent off at Joe Fresh. $7 (from $24), Joe Fresh.

Pitcher

Say goodbye to watered-down infused beverages. This pitcher has separate compartments to place your fresh fruit and ice. $10 (from $20), Kitchen Stuff Plus.







Coat

This beautiful textured coat has adorable buttoned detailing on the sleeves and is made from cotton fabric. $120 (from $180), Mango.





Duvet set

This 100% cotton queen size duvet set has a quaint wave and stripes pattern — and also has a 300 thread count. $43 (from $130), EQ3.