Meghan Markle’s Favourite Places To Eat In Toronto And Montreal

Once upon a time, honestly not too long ago, there was a princess-to-be in pair of Rag & Bone pyjama pants teaching FLARE, Chatelaine’s sister publication, how to make her famous apple butter toast. And you can bet we’re still dining out on that story.

We’re *also* still dining out at most of Meghan Markle’s favourite restaurants in Toronto and Montreal. Before the self-described foodie scrubbed all traces of her social media presence — on Instagram, Twitter and her now-defunct food and lifestyle destination site The Tig — we screen-grabbed every time she snapped a photo at several notable hot spots when she was living in the Annex and filming Suits.

A few things stand out: for starters, Markle LOVES Flock Rotisserie + Greens (it might have something to do who she dated shortly before Prince Harry, or the more obvious fact that she’s a big fan of roast chicken), but she’s also partial to the quinoa-battered onion rings at Fresh. She can’t resist a sandwich piled high with toppings (same), and rather than trying out whatever new, hot resto just opened up, it looks like she’s pretty loyal to just a handful of places. (The latter makes her all the more endearing, to be quite frank.)

If you, too, fancy yourself a bit of foodie, or just like scrolling through some royally good food pics, consider this your unofficial guide to a food crawl fit for royalty.