Is Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Producing A TV Show Based On Their Breakup?

While royal watchers have been busy anticipating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big wedding day, the royal-to-be’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, has been busy too. While not much has been revealed about the details of their divorce in 2013, all might come to light with a new Fox sitcom the Heathers producer is helming about the very matter.

The general storyline, first reported by Deadline, does sound like something out of a movie: a couple divorces and the woman remarries into the British Royal Family. Sound familiar? In this version of the story, however, the formerly married couple share a fictional child and thus ensues a custody battle with the royals. Meghan’s former husband is producing alongside Jake Kasdan of New Girl and Danny Zuker of Modern Family, and while the plotline seems to mirror his life it’s being billed as fiction.

Some are concerned that this TV show may be taking things a little too far now that a new biography, Meghan, a Hollywood Princess, is being released on April 12 by royal author Andrew Morton. The celebrated biographer, who also penned Diana: A True Story, says he has the truth behind their abrupt split, which reportedly ended in the former actor returning her dress and ring back in the mail.

The Suits alum has shot to superstardom since finding love with her prince after over a decade working in Hollywood, and royal watchers are eager to learn more about the Royal Family’s newest member. They’re likely about to get a few different stories from the show and the book.

Fans can catch a break with a few other upcoming projects detailing Meghan and Harry’s incredible romance. Royal look-alikes Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser will be depicting the loved-up couple in a soon-to-be-released film, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. And bookworms can sink their teeth into Harry: Life, Loss and Love by royal author Katie Nicholl, which includes details about the couple’s trip to Jamaica and their time hiding from the media in Toronto.