Mad Deals Of The Day: $70 Off Waterproof Winter Boots And More

Sweater

No need to layer up during cold days when you’ve got a chunky cable knit. This one is made from a wool and alpaca blend. Also available in a multi-colour shade. $57 (from $98), Gap.





Mask

Stay on top of your skincare regimen this year with this super easy splash mask (you just throw it on your face and go) from Boscia. It contains tsubaki oil, which is said to hydrate skin and strengthens its barrier. $34 (from $50), Sephora.



Bamboo tote

Tidy up in style with this elegant grey bamboo tote. It’s the perfect storage for extra towels, linen, and cleaning supplies. $20 (from $35), Crate and Barrel.

Boots

It’s prime time to snag some winter boots on deal. This pair by Baffin is both waterproof and slip resistant. $100 ($170), Softmoc.



Pouf

This pouf with an accented-trim is the perfect pretty touch to finish off a room. And, it makes for a comfy seat to sit and read on. $40 (from $75), Simons.

