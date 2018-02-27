Mad Deals Of The Day: A $10 Windbreaker Perfect For Spring And More

Jacket

Getting ready for spring couldn’t get easier with this active cropped parka. Also available in fuchsia! $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.



Adidas runners

This pair of Adidas Primeknit runners are packed with support and stylish enough to wear outside the gym. $70 (from $140), Adidas.



Serving dish

This porcelain serving dish is the epitome of modern dinner presentation — it’s sleek, neat, and seamless. Plus, it comes with a 90-day warranty. $10 (from $20), EQ3.



Scarf

Stay cozy during the last throes of winter with this fringed blanket scarf (with a check print!) from Le Château. $30 (from $40), Le Château.



Tray

This fun chevron-printed tray will take your hosting duties to another level when you’re serving drinks and snacks. $14 (from $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.



