Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cute Crop Trench At Simons And More

A shawl for the gym at Joe Fresh, a candle for spring at Zara Home, and other daily steals.

Trench
Mix it up a bit and forgo the long trench for this satiny crop number. The ruffle back and drawstring balloon sleeves are a cute finishing touch. $60 (from $90), Simons.

BALLOON SLEEVE CROPPED TRENCH, Simons, $60 (from $90)

Candle
Give spring an early welcome with this cylinder candle that’ll emit aromas of freshly cut grass and lily. $18 (from $28), Zara Home.

Green Herbs Cylinder Candle, Zara Home, $18 (from $28)

Jacket
This jacket is ideal to wear on both gym and casual days. $20 (from $34), Joe Fresh.

SHAWL COLLAR ACTIVE JACKET, Joe Fresh, $20 (from $34)

Pouf
This burnt red ottoman pouf from EQ3 could be your next statement furniture piece. Perfect to rest your feet on, or to use a chair! $70 (from $130), EQ3.
Pouf in Burnt Red, EQ3, $70 (from $130)

Two pack of gloves
Always losing gloves? This pack of two will have you covered. Also available in sets of pink and purple. $4 (from $7), H&M.

2-pack gloves in Black/Grey, H&M, $4 (from $7)
