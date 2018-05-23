Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A $10 (!) Sweater From Laura And More

A $6 eyeshadow from the Sephora Collection, a beach cover-up from H&M, and more daily steals.

Cover-up
Half off this lightweight poncho is a total score. It is one size fits all and has a tie waist belt — perfect to throw over a bathing suit in the summer. $15 (From $30), H&M.

Eyeshadow
Use this Sephora Collection eyeshadow (available in 18 different colours) to create your favourite smokey eye look. They are highly pigmented and super long-lasting. $6 (From $7), Sephora.

Sweater
This stylish purple sweater is $68 off! It has a scoop neck style and awesome long sleeve details. Pair it with your favourite jeans and knee high boots on cooler spring nights. $10 (From $78), Laura.

Tea set
An adorable David’s Tea pouch that comes with five of their best selling teas? Yes, please! Each tea comes in its own sachet and the pouch can double as a change or makeup bag. $9 (From $12), David’s Tea.

Hand blender
This awesome hand blender is by Betty Crocker and chops, purees, and minces at two speeds. It is dishwasher safe and comes with a small plastic mixing beaker. $13 (From $22), Canadian Tire.

