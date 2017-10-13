Mad Deals Of The Day: 34% Off Gorgeous Suede Pink Loafers For Fall And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sweater dress Team this cozy sweater dress from Tobi with some slip-on sneakers or boots for a casual (yet stylish) look. Sizes are running out fast, so get snag one soon! $51 (from $104), Tobi. Scrunchie Add some cuteness to your hair with this mini blue pinstripe scrunchie (with a bow!) from Club Monaco. $9 (from $12), Club Monaco.
Ramekin This ramekin with a blue scallop texture is the quintessential multi-use dish for all things dips and side dishes. $4 (from $10), Bed Bath & Beyond. Loafers
Let these pink suede loafers be your fall closet investment for footwear. With a 1 inch heel and chain across the vamp, this pair will make any outfit look classy. $99 (from $149),Capezio.
Rug Add a pop of colour to your entryway with this rainbow diamond-patterned rug. Don’t worry about causing a mess either — a damp cloth should do the cleaning job. $20 (from $45), Simons Maison.