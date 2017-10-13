Mad Deals Of The Day: 34% Off Gorgeous Suede Pink Loafers For Fall And More

Sweater dress

Team this cozy sweater dress from Tobi with some slip-on sneakers or boots for a casual (yet stylish) look. Sizes are running out fast, so get snag one soon! $51 (from $104), Tobi.



Scrunchie

Add some cuteness to your hair with this mini blue pinstripe scrunchie (with a bow!) from Club Monaco. $9 (from $12), Club Monaco.



Ramekin

This ramekin with a blue scallop texture is the quintessential multi-use dish for all things dips and side dishes. $4 (from $10), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Loafers

Let these pink suede loafers be your fall closet investment for footwear. With a 1 inch heel and chain across the vamp, this pair will make any outfit look classy. $99 (from $149),Capezio.



Rug

Add a pop of colour to your entryway with this rainbow diamond-patterned rug. Don’t worry about causing a mess either — a damp cloth should do the cleaning job. $20 (from $45), Simons Maison.