Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cute $20 PJ-Inspired Dress From Joe Fresh And More

A classic pair of retro kicks for $45 off at Frank and Oak, a stylish copper bowl for $15 at Indigo and other daily steals.

Dress
Look chic while getting cozy (literally) with this pyjamas-inspired shirt dress from Joe Fresh. $20 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
Frame
Keep your best memories close with this matte brown 5×7 frame made from pine. $8 (from $25), Crate & Barrel.

Shoes
If you’re craving a classic pair of kicks with a retro touch, these ones from Frank and Oak will do the trick. The light tan shade gives the old school style a 2017 update. $50 (from $95), Frank and Oak.

Jacket
Give your beloved fall outfit structure with this Gap crop utility jacket in a beautiful olive green. $75 (from $98), Gap.
Bowl
This large copper bowl from Indigo is perfect to serve popcorn and other snacks to munch on during nights spent catching up on your favourite tv shows. Or, use it to create a modern holiday table centrepiece! $15 (from $35), Indigo.
