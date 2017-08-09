Advertisement
Mad Deals of The Day: Save 80% Off a Braided Mini Tote From Zara And More

Half off a changeable mini tote from Zara, the perfect garden party number at Asos, and other daily steals.

Braided Mini Tote 
Long live summer style with this braided green mini tote. Thanks to its detachable strap, it can be handheld or slung on your shoulders with ease. $10 (from $46), Zara.

Zara Chatelaine Mad DealsDress
This scarf print dress is the perfect number for that mid-August garden party, or weekend at the cottage. The ruffled bell-sleeves and keyhole collar brings an updated touch to the summer shift dress. $37 (from $72), Asos.

Mad deals chatelaine asos missguidedLoafers
Who says that loafers have to be neutral? These shoes in soft peach (at 50 percent off!) will add a nice pop of colour to your outfit, plus you can wear them all throughout fall. $45 (from $90), Aldo.

joeya_yellow-orange_mad deals chatelaine
Mock Neck Tee
Going out with friends after work? No need to go back home to change as this ribbed mock neck tee can easily be transitioned from day to night. $18 (from $45), RW&CO.

Chatelaine mad deals -

Round Tray
Breakfast in bed or Netflix and chips on the couch, this H&M tray will keep any crumbs at bay. Or, use it to corral your coffee table decor. $8 (from $20), H&M Home.

hmprod chatelaine mad deals

