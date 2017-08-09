Mad Deals of The Day: Save 80% Off a Braided Mini Tote From Zara And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Braided Mini Tote
Long live summer style with this braided green mini tote. Thanks to its detachable strap, it can be handheld or slung on your shoulders with ease. $10 (from $46), Zara.
Dress
This scarf print dress is the perfect number for that mid-August garden party, or weekend at the cottage. The ruffled bell-sleeves and keyhole collar brings an updated touch to the summer shift dress. $37 (from $72), Asos.
Loafers
Who says that loafers have to be neutral? These shoes in soft peach (at 50 percent off!) will add a nice pop of colour to your outfit, plus you can wear them all throughout fall. $45 (from $90), Aldo.
Mock Neck Tee
Going out with friends after work? No need to go back home to change as this ribbed mock neck tee can easily be transitioned from day to night. $18 (from $45), RW&CO.
Round Tray Breakfast in bed or Netflix and chips on the couch, this H&M tray will keep any crumbs at bay. Or, use it to corral your coffee table decor. $8 (from $20), H&M Home.