Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $30 Sandals Perfect For Fall At Globo And More

A cardigan that can be worn as a jacket at Simons, a candle that will extend the summer mood and other daily steals.

by

Sandals
Sport these sandals like boots by wearing them with socks (skip the ankle socks — make sure that they show!). Then bring on a little edge by completing the look with a leather jacket or ripped jeans. Also available in black. $30 (from $60), Globo

FOMBONI Globo shoes
Dress
Look chic while off to work or running about town in this breezy button up dress from Dynamite. The enclosed v-cut at the back is an extra surprise. $28 (from $50), Dynamite.

FIT AND FLARE BUTTON UP DRESS Dynamite

 

Candle
Don’t reach for the cinnamon and pumpkin spice scents just yet. Prolong summer vibes with this sage and sea candle (with hints of cucumber and citrus!) from Illume. $10 (from $23), Indigo.

GARDEN TIN CANDLE – SAGE & SEA SPRAYCardigan
Formalize your loungewear with this jacket-like cardigan. It also comes in dark and light grey! $50 (from $70), Simons.
Twik Jacket-like cardigan Simons
Throw Pillow
Ease in the seasonal change by introducing spice tones into your abode — like this throw pillow in a beautiful rusty orange. $23 (from $35), Bed Bath And Beyond.

Bacchus II Throw Pillow in Orange Bed Bath And Beyond
More:
Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Halter Top From Loft And More
Banning Body Types On The Runway Is Not How You Reflect ‘Real’ Women
Time-Saving Beauty Products Our Editors Swear By

 

Resources