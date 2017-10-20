Mad Deals Of The Day: Get 60% Off These Comfy And Stylish Pants From RW&CO And More

Pants

This soft denim paper bag pant (with a sash!) is just the right fit for days when you want to lounge around in style. $85 + additional 60% off with code RWSALE60 (from $89), RW&Co.



Alarm clock

With a clock as beautiful as this retro-inspired mint one, you’d be hard-pressed to hit the snooze button. Available in black, white and yellow. $10 (from $25), EQ3.





Choker

Make any outfit decadent with this gem choker necklace. Sport it with a strapless dress or top to make it the highlight accessory. $15 (from $25), Le Château.



Table lamp

The scoop design of this table lamp gives you extra space to store a framed photo, and even a succulent or mini plant. Also available in black, white and brass. $60 (from $79), West Elm.

Polo top

Tuck this cream pique polo into a pair of frayed jeans for a ’70s look — or colour block it with a mustard or fuchsia skirt. $7 (from $20) Old Navy.

