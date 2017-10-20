Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: Get 60% Off These Comfy And Stylish Pants From RW&CO And More

60 percent off a retro-inspired clock from EQ3, 65 percent off a timeless polo at Old Navy and other daily steals.

by

Pants
This soft denim paper bag pant (with a sash!) is just the right fit for days when you want to lounge around in style. $85 + additional 60% off with code RWSALE60 (from $89), RW&Co.

Soft Denim Paperbag Pant With Sash, RW&Co, $34 (from $85)
Alarm clock
With a clock as beautiful as this retro-inspired mint one, you’d be hard-pressed to hit the snooze button. Available in black, white and yellow. $10 (from $25), EQ3.

Maddy Alarm Clock in mint, EQ3, $10 (from $25)

Choker
Make any outfit decadent with this gem choker necklace. Sport it with a strapless dress or top to make it the highlight accessory. $15 (from $25), Le Château.

Gem Choker Necklace, Le Château, $15 (from $25)
Table lamp
The scoop design of this table lamp gives you extra space to store a framed photo, and even a succulent or mini plant. Also available in black, white and brass. $60 (from $79), West Elm.

Scoop Table Lamp in Red, West Elm, $60 (from $79)

Polo top
Tuck this cream pique polo into a pair of frayed jeans for a ’70s look — or colour block it with a mustard or fuchsia skirt. $7 (from $20) Old Navy.
Uniform Pique Polo for Women in sweet butter, Old Navy, $7 (from $20)

 

Resources