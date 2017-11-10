Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Pom Pom Earrings From Madewell And More

A multipurpose stool for $50 off at Zara Home, a $3 mini colander from Bed, Bath & Beyond and other daily steals.

Faux leather skirt
Wear this shiny faux leather skirt with your favourite chunky knit and heeled boots for an edgy fall and winter look. $25 (from $50), Addition Elle.
L&L skirt in faux leather, Additionelle, $25 (from $50) Earrings
Sometimes all it takes to add some fun to your outfit is wearing the right accessory — like these vibrant pom-pom earrings from Madewell. $14 (from $43), Madewell.
pom-pom drop earrings, Madewell, $14 (from $43)

Stool
This multipurpose stool can be used as a seat or even be fashioned as a nightstand. $30 (from $70), Zara Home.

ENGRAVED STOOL, Zara Home, $30 (from $70)
Colander
Strain the small stuff with this porcelain colander. It holds up to 12 ounces and is dishwasher safe! $3 (from $12), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Everyday White® by Fitz and Floyd® Small Colander, Bed Bath & Beyond, $3 (from $12)
Blouse
You’ll want to layer all of your beloved sweaters with this knotted khaki blouse. It’s currently 30 percent off at Reitmans. $32 (from $50), Reitmans.

Knotted sleeve shirt, Reitmans, $32 (from $50)

 

