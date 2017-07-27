Mad Deals of the Day: a $12 Cotton Button-Down From Old Navy and More

Button-down shirt

This 100% cotton, machine washable shirt can be worn with anything from dress pants to jeans. $12 (from $26), Old Navy.



Wooden bench

This unique wooden bench would make for an amazing addition to a mudroom or entryway. $90 (from $169), Zara Home.



Tank top

This lightweight tank is perfect for any activity. Its breathable, stretch fabric is amazing for running and exercise, while its sleek and comfortable style make it great for every day. $22 (from $45), Sporting Life.



Sofa

This three-seater sofa is perfect for a loft or contemporary space. Sitting low to the ground, and featuring sleek lines and neutral colours, this ultra-modern couch is a fantastic find. $800 (from $1000), Structube.



Brush set

Six brushes come together in this set to create the ultimate makeup kit. The set includes double-ended eye and face brushes, and a vegan leather pink brush roll to keep them all in one place. $49 (from $88), Sephora.



