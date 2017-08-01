Mad Deals of the Day: $13 Shorts From Joe Fresh and More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shorts
These 98 percent cotton shorts have a stripe and floral print, making them a great dressy alternative to your everyday casual shorts. $13 (from $29), Joe Fresh.
Outdoor cushion cover
Easily transform your outdoor space with a fun water-repellant cushion, like this one. It’s made from heavy-weight, 100% cotton. $10 (from $40), Indigo.
Tee
This isn’t your average T-shirt. It’s got a wrap-belt for a flattering chanced waist and flattering back detailing. It’s also made from 100 percent cotton and available in two additional colours. $29 (from $35), Gap.
Purse
This super stylish black purse will go with any outfit and has gold buckle detailing and a fun tassel on the side. $30 (from $110), Nine West.
Jug
This beautiful textured jug in raspberry red could be used for so many things — a vase, a centrepiece for your summer table or a server for your lemonade on a hot summer’s day. $7 (from $18), H&M Home.