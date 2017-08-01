Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals of the Day: $13 Shorts From Joe Fresh and More

A $10 outdoor cushion cover from Indigo, a fun tee from Gap and other daily steals.

by

Shorts 
These 98 percent cotton shorts have a stripe and floral print, making them a great dressy alternative to your everyday casual shorts. $13 (from $29), Joe Fresh.

FLORAL STRIPE SHORT Joe Fresh

Outdoor cushion cover
Easily transform your outdoor space with a fun water-repellant cushion, like this one. It’s made from heavy-weight, 100% cotton. $10 (from $40), Indigo.

MEMPHIS WATERMELON OUTDOOR PILLOW COVER Indigo

Tee
This isn’t your average T-shirt. It’s got a wrap-belt for a flattering chanced waist and flattering back detailing. It’s also made from 100 percent cotton and available in two additional colours. $29 (from $35), Gap.

Stripe wrap-belt tee Gap

Purse
This super stylish black purse will go with any outfit and has gold buckle detailing and a fun tassel on the side. $30 (from $110), Nine West.

EVELINA purse Nine West

Jug 
This beautiful textured jug in raspberry red could be used for so many things — a vase, a centrepiece for your summer table or a server for your lemonade on a hot summer’s day. $7 (from $18), H&M Home.

H&M textured jug

