Mad Deals Of The Day: $4 Hoop Earrings At Reitmans And More

A chiffon flower cushion cover that’s half off at H&M Home, a bold wrap dress for your fall closet at Mango and other daily steals.

by

Hoop earrings
These are the quintessential hoops to go with any outfit, be it a tee and jeans or formal dress. $4 (from $10), Reitmans.

Hoop Earrings, Reitmans, $4 (from $10)

Purse 
This gorgeous Ralph Lauren leather and canvas purse is a super steal (it’s valued at $1,400) — and the best part? Funds support Dress for Success to help women across Canada find employment. Hurry! Sale ends at midnight. $250 (from $350), Love That Bag.

Ralph_Lauren_Brown_Leather_Canvas_Ricky1

 

Wrap dress
Bring out the biker boots (or heeled boots!) for this checkered wrap dress at Mango. $59 (from $90), Mango.

Check wrap dress, Mango, $59 (from $90)

Cushion cover
Revive old pillows by getting this dainty and elegant chiffon flower cushion cover. Also available in four other colours. $7 (from $15), H&M Home.
It’s finally cardigan weather, and that means it’s time to stock up with your selection. This 100% cotton piece at Gap is perfect for the fall weather — and it’s available in four additional colours. $29 (from $50), Gap.

Pointelle-trim cardigan - off white, Gap, $29 (from $50)
