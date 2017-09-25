Mad Deals Of The Day: $4 Hoop Earrings At Reitmans And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hoop earrings These are the quintessential hoops to go with any outfit, be it a tee and jeans or formal dress. $4 (from $10), Reitmans.
Purse
This gorgeous Ralph Lauren leather and canvas purse is a super steal (it’s valued at $1,400) — and the best part? Funds support Dress for Success to help women across Canada find employment. Hurry! Sale ends at midnight. $250 (from $350), Love That Bag.
Wrap dress Bring out the biker boots (or heeled boots!) for this checkered wrap dress at Mango. $59 (from $90), Mango.
Cushion cover Revive old pillows by getting this dainty and elegant chiffon flower cushion cover. Also available in four other colours. $7 (from $15), H&M Home.Cardigan It’s finally cardigan weather, and that means it’s time to stock up with your selection. This 100% cotton piece at Gap is perfect for the fall weather — and it’s available in four additional colours. $29 (from $50), Gap.