Mad Deals Of The Day: $4 Hoop Earrings At Reitmans And More

Hoop earrings

These are the quintessential hoops to go with any outfit, be it a tee and jeans or formal dress. $4 (from $10), Reitmans.

Purse

This gorgeous Ralph Lauren leather and canvas purse is a super steal (it’s valued at $1,400) — and the best part? Funds support Dress for Success to help women across Canada find employment. Hurry! Sale ends at midnight. $250 (from $350), Love That Bag.

Wrap dress

Bring out the biker boots (or heeled boots!) for this checkered wrap dress at Mango. $59 (from $90), Mango.

Cushion cover

Revive old pillows by getting this dainty and elegant chiffon flower cushion cover. Also available in four other colours. $7 (from $15), H&M Home. Cardigan

It’s finally cardigan weather, and that means it’s time to stock up with your selection. This 100% cotton piece at Gap is perfect for the fall weather — and it’s available in four additional colours. $29 (from $50), Gap.