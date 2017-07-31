Mad Deals of the Day: A Stylish Off-the-Shoulder Blouse for $18 From H&M and More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coffee set
This three-piece Bodum coffee set makes it easy to brew and enjoy perfect French press coffee. Includes a coffee grinder, French press and travel mug. $45 (rom $64), Indigo.
Tote
Unique in its ruffled design, this spacious leather tote is a fantastic investment piece. $195 (from $580), Reiss.
Popsicle maker
Get creative in the kitchen this summer with the compact version of the original Zoku popsicle maker. This one makes up to six pops in just seven minutes. $56 (from $70), Well.ca.
Off-the-shoulder blouse
A straight-cut silhouette, off-the-shoulder neckline and peplum sleeves come together in this gorgeous pink top. Pair with white jeans and cream sandals for a fun summer look. $18 (from $35), H&M.
Studded sandals
The classic thong sandal is re-imagined here with the addition of edgy gold studs. $27 (from $55), Aldo.