Mad Deals of the Day: A Stylish Off-the-Shoulder Blouse for $18 From H&M and More

Coffee set

This three-piece Bodum coffee set makes it easy to brew and enjoy perfect French press coffee. Includes a coffee grinder, French press and travel mug. $45 (rom $64), Indigo.



Tote

Unique in its ruffled design, this spacious leather tote is a fantastic investment piece. $195 (from $580), Reiss.



Popsicle maker

Get creative in the kitchen this summer with the compact version of the original Zoku popsicle maker. This one makes up to six pops in just seven minutes. $56 (from $70), Well.ca.



Off-the-shoulder blouse

A straight-cut silhouette, off-the-shoulder neckline and peplum sleeves come together in this gorgeous pink top. Pair with white jeans and cream sandals for a fun summer look. $18 (from $35), H&M.



Studded sandals

The classic thong sandal is re-imagined here with the addition of edgy gold studs. $27 (from $55), Aldo.



