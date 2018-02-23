Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: Must-Have Floral Pants (For $13!) At H&M And More

A flashy pair of loafers at Globo, a durable stainless steel water bottle at The Bay, and other daily steals.

Pants
Floral, flowy, and elegant, this pair of wide-leg pants will take you from work to a night out with friends. $13 (from $40), H&M.
Wide-leg Pants, H&M, $13 (from $40)
Cami
Give your outfit some texture with this clean-cut sequined cami — pair it with a blazer or wear it on its own. $15 (from $30), RW&CO.
Cami With Sequins, RW&CO, $15 (from $30)
Loafers
Dress up your usual office attire with these dazzling loafers. They’re half off at Globo. $25 (from $50), Globo.
DELPRETE, Globo, $25 (from $50)
Glass jar
Decorate your desk with this quaint glass jar and fill it up with your favourite sweets! $16 (from $50), Zara Home.
DECORATIVE GLASS JAR WITH CORK LID, Zara Home, $16 (from $50)
Stainless steel bottle
This water bottle has a cute cactus print, is durable and keeps liquids warm for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. $20 (from $32), The Bay.
DRAKE GENERAL STORE 247 Stainless Steel Bottle, The Bay, $20 (from $32)

 
