Mad Deals Of The Day: Must-Have Floral Pants (For $13!) At H&M And More

Pants

Floral, flowy, and elegant, this pair of wide-leg pants will take you from work to a night out with friends. $13 (from $40), H&M.



Cami

Give your outfit some texture with this clean-cut sequined cami — pair it with a blazer or wear it on its own. $15 (from $30), RW&CO.



Loafers

Dress up your usual office attire with these dazzling loafers. They’re half off at Globo. $25 (from $50), Globo.



Glass jar

Decorate your desk with this quaint glass jar and fill it up with your favourite sweets! $16 (from $50), Zara Home.



Stainless steel bottle

This water bottle has a cute cactus print, is durable and keeps liquids warm for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. $20 (from $32), The Bay.

