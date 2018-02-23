Mad Deals Of The Day: Must-Have Floral Pants (For $13!) At H&M And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pants Floral, flowy, and elegant, this pair of wide-leg pants will take you from work to a night out with friends. $13 (from $40), H&M. Cami Give your outfit some texture with this clean-cut sequined cami — pair it with a blazer or wear it on its own. $15 (from $30), RW&CO. Loafers Dress up your usual office attire with these dazzling loafers. They’re half off at Globo. $25 (from $50), Globo. Glass jar Decorate your desk with this quaint glass jar and fill it up with your favourite sweets! $16 (from $50), Zara Home. Stainless steel bottle This water bottle has a cute cactus print, is durable and keeps liquids warm for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. $20 (from $32), The Bay.