Mad Deals Of The Day: Everyday Pumps For $15 At Joe Fresh And More

A soap pouch for exfoliating at The Body Shop, a cozy cardigan at H&M, and other daily steals.

Pumps
These faux suede pumps from Joe Fresh are a closet staple because they match back to just about everything — a skirt, jeans or dress pants! $15 (from $49), Joe Fresh.

Faux Suede Pumps, Joe Fresh, $15 (from $49)

Cardigan
Drape this softly spun cardigan over a slinky tank and flare jeans for an elegant, semi-casual look. Or throw it over your onesie for a cozy night in. Also available in black. $20 (from $35), H&M.

Light Grey Melange Cardigan, H&M, $20 (from $35)

Candle
The post-holiday deals just keep coming. This candle has notes of cinnamon, clove, and cider and is perfect to light on rainy nights. $7 (from $20), Indigo.
ILLUME® DEMI BOX GLASS CANDLE – GOOD CHEER, Indigo, $7 (from $20)

Pillow
Mix and match your pillow collection by snagging a colour-blocked one like this CB2 find. $38 (from $68), CB2.

20" noren pillow, CB2, $38 (from $68)

Soap pouch
Ideal for exfoliating, just slip any fine soap into this pouch made out of hemp and scrub away. $1 (from $8), The Body Shop.
Hemp Soap Pouch, The Body Shop, $1 (from $8)

 
