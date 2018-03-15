Mad Deals Of The Day: Everyday Pumps For $15 At Joe Fresh And More

Pumps

These faux suede pumps from Joe Fresh are a closet staple because they match back to just about everything — a skirt, jeans or dress pants! $15 (from $49), Joe Fresh.

Cardigan

Drape this softly spun cardigan over a slinky tank and flare jeans for an elegant, semi-casual look. Or throw it over your onesie for a cozy night in. Also available in black. $20 (from $35), H&M.

Candle

The post-holiday deals just keep coming. This candle has notes of cinnamon, clove, and cider and is perfect to light on rainy nights. $7 (from $20), Indigo.



Pillow

Mix and match your pillow collection by snagging a colour-blocked one like this CB2 find. $38 (from $68), CB2.

Soap pouch

Ideal for exfoliating, just slip any fine soap into this pouch made out of hemp and scrub away. $1 (from $8), The Body Shop.

