Mad Deals Of The Day: 55% Off A 10k Gold Plated Necklace And More

Necklace This 10K gold plated key necklace is the perfect subtle accessory to go with fine knits, dresses, and slinky blouses. $68 (from $150), The Bay. Carafe Make everyday dinners feel fancy by serving wine or water in this gold-rimmed glass carafe. $8 (from $20), H&M Home. Blouse Sport this floral wrap blouse with a high-rise flare pant for a spring-ready office look. $13 (from $50), Zara.
Sneakers This pair of Puma sneakers will add a fun spin to your outfit — and lots of support with its cushioned sole. Also available in purple. $56 (from $80), SoftMoc.
Luma lights Make searching for spare objects in drawers and handbags easier with one of these lights that will brighten up compact areas. Genius! $7 (from $18), Bed Bath & Beyond.