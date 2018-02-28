Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: 43% Off A Floral Blouse At RW&CO. And More

A cute heart-shaped tea strainer at Indigo, half off (!) lace-up boots at Globo, and other daily steals.

by

Blouse
Sport this floral stretch blouse with a pair of flared trousers for a semi-casual look. Also available in six other patterns and colours. $40 (from $70), RW&CO.

Stretch Long Sleeve Blouse, RW&CO., $40 (from $70)

Winter boots
There’s no better time to stock up on winter wear than end of season. These elegant Banff Trail lace-up boots are half off at Globo. $70 (from $140), Globo.

Avenir - Banff Trail, Globo, $70 (from $140)

Tea strainer
How adorable is this gold heart-shaped strainer? Cheer up your mornings with a warm cup of tea full of love. $7 (from $10) Indigo.

GOLD HEART TEA STRAINER, Indigo, $7 (from $10)

Lip balm
Protect your lips with this cocoa butter balm during seasonal weather changes. $2 (from $8), The Body Shop.

Cocoa Butter Lip Care Stick, The Body Shop, $2 (from $8)

Oven mitt
Grabbing small baked goods from the oven has never been easier with this small cotton-linen blended mitt. $12 (from $17), Williams Sonoma.
Jeom Ditsy Pinch Oven Mitt, Williams Sonoma, $12 (from $17)

 
Resources