Mad Deals Of The Day: 43% Off A Floral Blouse At RW&CO. And More

Blouse

Sport this floral stretch blouse with a pair of flared trousers for a semi-casual look. Also available in six other patterns and colours. $40 (from $70), RW&CO.

Winter boots

There’s no better time to stock up on winter wear than end of season. These elegant Banff Trail lace-up boots are half off at Globo. $70 (from $140), Globo.

Tea strainer

How adorable is this gold heart-shaped strainer? Cheer up your mornings with a warm cup of tea full of love. $7 (from $10) Indigo.

Lip balm

Protect your lips with this cocoa butter balm during seasonal weather changes. $2 (from $8), The Body Shop.

Oven mitt

Grabbing small baked goods from the oven has never been easier with this small cotton-linen blended mitt. $12 (from $17), Williams Sonoma.

