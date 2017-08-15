Mad Deals Of The Day: 49% Off Culottes From Melanie Lyne And More

Scarf

Bring your accessory game up a notch by fashioning this tulip-printed square scarf like a neckerchief or tying it onto a handbag. $8 (from $35), Laura.

Culottes

It’s not too late to ditch the skinny jean (for now, that is). These culottes are taut around the hips and have a gradual A-line around the legs for a flattering fit. $50 (from $98), Melanie Lyne.

Sandals

These reptilian textured mules by Kelly & Katie are the perfect sandals to wear on those final patio days because they’re easy to wear, plus they look great too. $20 (from $40), DSW.

Dinnerware Set

Whether you’re making the big move or you’re in need of a seasonal change, this 16-piece dinnerware set in a pewter gray can be adaptable to any setting. $70 (from $100), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Tank Top

The lace front on this tank top gives a formal update to your favourite basic summer piece. It’s also available in midnight blue. $10 (from $20), Joe Fresh.

