Mad Deals Of The Day: 49% Off Culottes From Melanie Lyne And More

Scarf Bring your accessory game up a notch by fashioning this tulip-printed square scarf like a neckerchief or tying it onto a handbag. $8 (from $35), Laura.
Culottes It’s not too late to ditch the skinny jean (for now, that is). These culottes are taut around the hips and have a gradual A-line around the legs for a flattering fit. $50 (from $98), Melanie Lyne.
Sandals These reptilian textured mules by Kelly & Katie are the perfect sandals to wear on those final patio days because they’re easy to wear, plus they look great too. $20 (from $40), DSW.
Dinnerware Set Whether you’re making the big move or you’re in need of a seasonal change, this 16-piece dinnerware set in a pewter gray can be adaptable to any setting. $70 (from $100), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Tank Top The lace front on this tank top gives a formal update to your favourite basic summer piece. It’s also available in midnight blue. $10 (from $20), Joe Fresh.