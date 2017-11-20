Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A $25 Crossbody Bag At Reitmans And More

An elegant satin gown from Boutique 1861, a copper wire ornament from CB2 and other daily steals.

Bag
This crossbody bag in khaki will hold all of your goods while making your outfit look effortless. It’s also available in black. $25 (from $45), Reitmans.
Crossbody Handbag in Khaki Ink, Reitmans, $25 (from $45)

Plate
Make dinner more decadent with this porcelain plate, which has a textured surface and gold lining around the rim. $7 (from $13), H&M.
Textured porcelain plate, H&M, $7 (from $13)
Team your adored pair of high-waisted jeans and skirts with this rose mock neck from Frank and Oak. There’s only a few left in stock, so get yours while you can. $25 (from $50), Frank and Oak.

Wool-Blend Mockneck Longsleeve Shirt in Misty Rose, Frank and Oak, $25 (form $50)

Ornament
Stock up on decorations, like this galactic copper wire ornament — or get it as a small holiday gift for a friend! $6 (from $7), CB2.

galactic copper ornament, CB2, $6 (from $7)
Dress
Look no further when dress shopping for your next formal event. This backless satin gown is so timeless that it’ll be an investment for years to come. $115 (from $229), Boutique 1861.

Sadra Navy, Boutique 1861, $115 (from $229)
