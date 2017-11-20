Mad Deals Of The Day: A $25 Crossbody Bag At Reitmans And More

Bag

This crossbody bag in khaki will hold all of your goods while making your outfit look effortless. It’s also available in black. $25 (from $45), Reitmans.





Plate

Make dinner more decadent with this porcelain plate, which has a textured surface and gold lining around the rim. $7 (from $13), H&M.

Top

Team your adored pair of high-waisted jeans and skirts with this rose mock neck from Frank and Oak. There’s only a few left in stock, so get yours while you can. $25 (from $50), Frank and Oak.





Ornament

Stock up on decorations, like this galactic copper wire ornament — or get it as a small holiday gift for a friend! $6 (from $7), CB2.



Dress

Look no further when dress shopping for your next formal event. This backless satin gown is so timeless that it’ll be an investment for years to come. $115 (from $229), Boutique 1861.