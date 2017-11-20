Mad Deals Of The Day: A $25 Crossbody Bag At Reitmans And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bag This crossbody bag in khaki will hold all of your goods while making your outfit look effortless. It’s also available in black. $25 (from $45), Reitmans. Plate Make dinner more decadent with this porcelain plate, which has a textured surface and gold lining around the rim. $7 (from $13), H&M. Top
Team your adored pair of high-waisted jeans and skirts with this rose mock neck from Frank and Oak. There’s only a few left in stock, so get yours while you can. $25 (from $50), Frank and Oak.
Ornament Stock up on decorations, like this galactic copper wire ornament — or get it as a small holiday gift for a friend! $6 (from $7), CB2.
Dress Look no further when dress shopping for your next formal event. This backless satin gown is so timeless that it’ll be an investment for years to come. $115 (from $229), Boutique 1861.