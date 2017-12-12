Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Beautiful Coat From Simons And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
T-shirt This Mango number gives the usual t-shirt an elegant update with flared sleeves. Also available in red and dark grey. $20 (from $40), Mango.
Coat Keep warm and stay chic this winter when wearing this coat with a crossover collar. It has a loose fit that’s generous for outfits with plenty of layers. $130 (from $275), Simons. Glass Savour that coveted bottle of bubbly you were saving for the holidays with this stemless, rose-tinted champagne glass. $7 (from $10), Indigo. Scarf Lift up the neutral tones in your outerwear with this dreamy ombre scarf. Plus, the wool blend makes for a nice shawl indoors. $35 (from $58), French Connection. Stainless steel pitcher How exquisite is this hammered steel pitcher? Not only would this make an incredible housewarming gift, but it’s also $40 off the original price at Zara Home. $30 (from $70), Zara Home.