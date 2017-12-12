Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Beautiful Coat From Simons And More

A hammered steel pitcher that would make a great hostess gift at Zara Home, an ombre scarf that will brighten up your outerwear at French Connection, and other daily steals.

by

T-shirt
This Mango number gives the usual t-shirt an elegant update with flared sleeves. Also available in red and dark grey. $20 (from $40), Mango.
Coat
Keep warm and stay chic this winter when wearing this coat with a crossover collar. It has a loose fit that’s generous for outfits with plenty of layers. $130 (from $275), Simons.
Glass
Savour that coveted bottle of bubbly you were saving for the holidays with this stemless, rose-tinted champagne glass. $7 (from $10), Indigo.
Scarf
Lift up the neutral tones in your outerwear with this dreamy ombre scarf. Plus, the wool blend makes for a nice shawl indoors. $35 (from $58), French Connection.
Stainless steel pitcher
How exquisite is this hammered steel pitcher? Not only would this make an incredible housewarming gift, but it’s also $40 off the original price at Zara Home. $30 (from $70), Zara Home.
