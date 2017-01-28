Mad deals of the day: Skinny jeans, 65 percent off ankle boots, and more

A cool bomber jacket from Simons, a fun travel mug from Indigo and other daily deals.

Boots
These beautiful leather ankle boots by Clarks have a block heel and a soft, cushioned insole for added comfort. $63 (from $180), Hudson’s Bay.

Jeans
These flattering black skinny jeans have a little stretch for comfort; they’re also available in three additional washes. $24 (from $40), Old Navy.

Mug
Because you are a boss, and it’s time to let the world know. $7 (from $15), Indigo.

Jacket
This knit bomber jacket, embroidered with small mirrors and colourful thread, will make any pair of jeans look super stylish. $40 (from $69), Simons.

