Mad deals of the day: Skinny jeans, 65 percent off ankle boots, and more

Boots

These beautiful leather ankle boots by Clarks have a block heel and a soft, cushioned insole for added comfort. $63 (from $180), Hudson’s Bay.

Jeans

These flattering black skinny jeans have a little stretch for comfort; they’re also available in three additional washes. $24 (from $40), Old Navy.

Mug

Because you are a boss, and it’s time to let the world know. $7 (from $15), Indigo.

Jacket

This knit bomber jacket, embroidered with small mirrors and colourful thread, will make any pair of jeans look super stylish. $40 (from $69), Simons.

More:

Mad deals of the day: A $7 blouse from Joe Fresh, a cute parka, and more

How to care for the 5 trendiest houseplants (and the best pots to use)

No more bad hair days: Easy tips for your healthiest hair ever