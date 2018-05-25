Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $130 (!) Off A Pretty Tweed Black Dress And More

Adorable pompom towels from Simons, a stovetop popcorn maker from Kitchen Stuff Plus, and more awesome steals.

by

Dress
This tweed dress is $130 off. Score! It has a high neck and hits just below the knee. Pair it with some statement shoes or jewelry. $40 (From $170), White House Black Market.

black BODY PERFECTING TWEED-INSET SHEATH DRESS from White House Black Market

Tote
This cute straw tote will have you ready to hit the beach. It is adorned with pink tassels, corded rope straps, and has a magnetic button closure. $20 (From $40), Cleo.  Black Fringed Straw Tote from Cleo

Hand towel
Your guests will be swooning over these adorable pompom hand towels. They are made of 100% cotton and are machine washable. Other sizes are available. $5 (From $7), Simons.

pastel pompom towels from Simon's maison

Shirt
Who doesn’t love a cute button up top for over 50% off? This gingham shirt has a rounded, split neckline and button cuffs. Complete the ensemble with white shorts and cute strappy sandals! $15 (From $35), Old Navy.

gingham Relaxed Smocked Button-Front Shirt for Women from old navy

Popcorn maker
This awesome popcorn maker is for the stovetop and serves six quarts of popcorn at once. It has a hand crank stirring mechanism and comes with a pack of movie theatre popcorn. $30 (From $40), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Whirley Pop Stovetop Popcorn Popper from kitchen stuff plus

