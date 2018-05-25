Mad Deals Of The Day: $130 (!) Off A Pretty Tweed Black Dress And More

Dress

This tweed dress is $130 off. Score! It has a high neck and hits just below the knee. Pair it with some statement shoes or jewelry. $40 (From $170), White House Black Market.

Tote

This cute straw tote will have you ready to hit the beach. It is adorned with pink tassels, corded rope straps, and has a magnetic button closure. $20 (From $40), Cleo.

Hand towel

Your guests will be swooning over these adorable pompom hand towels. They are made of 100% cotton and are machine washable. Other sizes are available. $5 (From $7), Simons.

Shirt

Who doesn’t love a cute button up top for over 50% off? This gingham shirt has a rounded, split neckline and button cuffs. Complete the ensemble with white shorts and cute strappy sandals! $15 (From $35), Old Navy.

Popcorn maker

This awesome popcorn maker is for the stovetop and serves six quarts of popcorn at once. It has a hand crank stirring mechanism and comes with a pack of movie theatre popcorn. $30 (From $40), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

