Mad Deals Of The Day: $45 Off A Beautiful LBD At The Gap And More

Dress

Structured with a bit of a flare, this satin number updates the quintessential little black dress. $45 (from $90), Gap.



Earring set

No need to be indecisive about buying accessories in gold or silver tones — this set of minimalist half-sphere earrings come in both. $7 (from $13), Bizou.





Booties

These sophisticated Steve Madden booties can be worn for any occasion — work, running chores or on a night out. Also available in black. $90 (from $150), SoftMoc.

Duvet cover

Prepare your bedroom for spring with this embroidered floral duvet cover from Zara Home. $40/for a double (from $129), Zara Home.

Pup hammock

Make car travels with your dog mess-free with this hammock shield, which will protect the backseat from pet hair, scratches, and dirt. Genius! $30 (from $45), Bed Bath & Beyond.

