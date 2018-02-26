Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: $45 Off A Beautiful LBD At The Gap And More

A pair of elegant Steve Madden booties at SoftMoc, an embroidered floral duvet cover at Zara Home, and other daily steals.

by

Dress
Structured with a bit of a flare, this satin number updates the quintessential little black dress. $45 (from $90), Gap.
Structured satin fit and flare dress, Gap, $45 (from $90)

 

Earring set
No need to be indecisive about buying accessories in gold or silver tones — this set of minimalist half-sphere earrings come in both. $7 (from $13), Bizou.
DUO OF GOLDEN AND SILVERED HALF-SPHERES EARRINGS, Bizou, $7 (from $13)

Booties
These sophisticated Steve Madden booties can be worn for any occasion — work, running chores or on a night out. Also available in black. $90 (from $150), SoftMoc.

Women’s Noble Brown Ankle Booties, SoftMoc, $90 (from $150)

Duvet cover
Prepare your bedroom for spring with this embroidered floral duvet cover from Zara Home. $40/for a double (from $129), Zara Home.

MULTICOLOURED FLORAL EMBROIDERED DUVET COVER, Zara Home, $40 (from $130)

Pup hammock
Make car travels with your dog mess-free with this hammock shield, which will protect the backseat from pet hair, scratches, and dirt. Genius! $30 (from $45), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Outward Hound® PupShield Hammock™ for Dogs in Black, Bed Bath & Beyond, $30 (from $45)

 
Resources