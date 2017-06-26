Mad deals of the day: A cute $18 jersey dress from H&M and more

Jersey dress

This comfortable jersey dress is an amazing wardrobe staple. Wear it with a jean jacket or blazer; complete the look with a pair of white sneakers. $18 (from $35), H&M.



Glass vase

This vase is the perfect home for a beautiful bouquet. No flowers? Display it on a bookcase or on a countertop for a pop of colour. $40 (from $70), Zara Home.



Coach crossbody bag

The perfect slouchy silhouette makes for a look that is both laid back and sophisticated. US$197 (from US$395), Coach.



Chiffon poncho blouse

The black belt brings the top in at the waist, making for a gorgeous silhouette. $30 (from $50), Le Chateau.



Bar stool

An adjustable bar stool is the perfect accessory for an empty corner. Put these two together at a small round table for a space-saving dining option. $245/two stools (from $605), Wayfair.



