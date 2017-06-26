Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: A cute $18 jersey dress from H&M and more

A cool bar stool, a crossbody bag by Coach and other daily steals.

Jersey dress
This comfortable jersey dress is an amazing wardrobe staple. Wear it with a jean jacket or blazer; complete the look with a pair of white sneakers. $18 (from $35), H&M.
striped dress H&M

Glass vase
This vase is the perfect home for a beautiful bouquet. No flowers? Display it on a bookcase or on a countertop for a pop of colour. $40 (from $70), Zara Home.
Zara home vase

Coach crossbody bag
The perfect slouchy silhouette makes for a look that is both laid back and sophisticated. US$197 (from US$395), Coach.
coach bag

Chiffon poncho blouse
The black belt brings the top in at the waist, making for a gorgeous silhouette. $30 (from $50), Le Chateau.
pink blouse le chat

Bar stool
An adjustable bar stool is the perfect accessory for an empty corner. Put these two together at a small round table for a space-saving dining option. $245/two stools (from $605), Wayfair.
wayfair bar stool

