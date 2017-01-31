Mad deals of the day: a 60%-off beautiful leather tote, cardigan from Roots and more

Tote

This beautiful bag is made from 100% leather and has a super roomy interior with one inner slot pocket. We love the colour combo of olive and brown with gold hardware. $164 + additional 50% off (from $205), Banana Republic.

Cardigan

This beautiful cardigan hits just above the knee and is made from a wool blend, meaning it will keep you extra warm. $75 + additional 20% off (from $148), Roots.

Bedspread

Keep your bedroom looking (and feeling) extra cozy this winter with a decorative bedspread. This one is 100% cotton and has a striped texture to it. $40 (from $99), H&M.

Gloves

Made from a lambswool blend (and cashmere!) these fingerless gloves with ruffle detailing are as warm as they are pretty. Also available in black. $29 + additional 30% off (from $70), Club Monaco.

Bowl

This beautiful bowl is the perfect mix of minimalist and modern, finished in this season’s hottest metal, copper. Use it as a centerpiece for fruit, or place it on an entryway surface to stash mail. $15 (from $30), Simons.

