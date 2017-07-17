Mad deals of the day: $52 off a spacious Lacoste tote and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pyjama pants
Featuring a smooth weave, an elastic waistband and drawstring ties, these 100 percent cotton pants are sure to keep you comfortable while you sleep. $25 (from $40), The Gap.
Dining chair
This dining chair is both versatile and stylish. Cover a single chair with a faux fur hide and a bright cushion for an accent look, or place six around a kitchen table. $55 (from $99), Structube.
Tote bag
This spacious tote can be worn over the shoulder or in hand. Featuring an interior zip pocket for smaller items, this bag is perfect for anyone on-the-go. $78 (from $130), Lacoste.
Statement earrings
This pair of statement earrings makes the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. $32 (from $50), J.Crew.