Mad deals of the day: $52 off a spacious Lacoste tote and more

Comfortable cotton pyjama pants from The Gap, a versatile dining chair from Structube and other daily steals.

Pyjama pants
Featuring a smooth weave, an elastic waistband and drawstring ties, these 100 percent cotton pants are sure to keep you comfortable while you sleep. $25 (from $40), The Gap.
Gap Pyjamas

Dining chair
This dining chair is both versatile and stylish. Cover a single chair with a faux fur hide and a bright cushion for an accent look, or place six around a kitchen table. $55 (from $99), Structube.
Dining Chair Structube

Tote bag
This spacious tote can be worn over the shoulder or in hand. Featuring an interior zip pocket for smaller items, this bag is perfect for anyone on-the-go. $78 (from $130), Lacoste.
Lacoste Tote

Statement earrings
This pair of statement earrings makes the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. $32 (from $50), J.Crew.
Statement earrings

Light box
Featured in our bookcase improvement video, this mini light box is perfect for brightening up a shelf or desk. $34 (from $50), Urban Outfitters.
Mini Lightbox

