Mad deals of the day: $52 off a spacious Lacoste tote and more

Pyjama pants

Featuring a smooth weave, an elastic waistband and drawstring ties, these 100 percent cotton pants are sure to keep you comfortable while you sleep. $25 (from $40), The Gap.



Dining chair

This dining chair is both versatile and stylish. Cover a single chair with a faux fur hide and a bright cushion for an accent look, or place six around a kitchen table. $55 (from $99), Structube.



Tote bag

This spacious tote can be worn over the shoulder or in hand. Featuring an interior zip pocket for smaller items, this bag is perfect for anyone on-the-go. $78 (from $130), Lacoste.



Statement earrings

This pair of statement earrings makes the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. $32 (from $50), J.Crew.



Light box

Featured in our bookcase improvement video, this mini light box is perfect for brightening up a shelf or desk. $34 (from $50), Urban Outfitters.



