Mad Deals Of The Day: A Classic, $21 Bucket Bag And More

A chic tie-back shift dress that’s 50 percent off at Old Navy, a modern desk that’s $90 off at Canadian Tire, and other daily steals.

Bucket Bag
Don’t be afraid to pack in that shawl on chilly days. This compact bucket bag has plenty of space for the necessities (and more). $21 (from $40), Little Burgundy.

Women's Mirkin Black Bucket Bag, Little Burgundy, $21 (from $40)
Jeans
Get back into flared denim with this classic boot cut from Gap. Dress it up with a blazer and a blouse for a semi-casual look. $34 (from $80), Gap.

Mid rise perfect boot jeans, Gap, $34 (from $80)

Cake Pan Set
Whether you’re going for triple layers or just one, this nesting cake pan set will make baking easier with its non-stick carbon steel material. $15 (from $37), Crate & Barrel.

Set of 3 Nesting Cake Pans, Crate and Barrel, $15 (from $37)Blouse
Sport this polka-dot button up over a dress or with tuck it underneath high-waisted trousers for an elegant look. $20 (from $30), Suzy Shier.Polka Dot Chiffon Blouse, Suzy Shier, $20 (from $30)Desk
Give your room a modern twist with this CANVAS console desk. Plus, it’s spacious enough for you to stack any storage below! $210 (from $300), Canadian Tire.
