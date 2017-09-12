Mad Deals Of The Day: A Classic, $21 Bucket Bag And More

Bucket Bag

Don’t be afraid to pack in that shawl on chilly days. This compact bucket bag has plenty of space for the necessities (and more). $21 (from $40), Little Burgundy.



Jeans

Get back into flared denim with this classic boot cut from Gap. Dress it up with a blazer and a blouse for a semi-casual look. $34 (from $80), Gap.

Cake Pan Set

Whether you’re going for triple layers or just one, this nesting cake pan set will make baking easier with its non-stick carbon steel material. $15 (from $37), Crate & Barrel.

Blouse

Sport this polka-dot button up over a dress or with tuck it underneath high-waisted trousers for an elegant look. $20 (from $30), Suzy Shier. Desk

Give your room a modern twist with this CANVAS console desk. Plus, it’s spacious enough for you to stack any storage below! $210 (from $300), Canadian Tire.



