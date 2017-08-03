Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $20 Off Versatile Loafers From H&M And More

Loafers from H&M, a bold red backpack from ASOS, and other daily steals.

Loafers
Comfy and classic, these brown loafers are perfect for the office or a weekend stroll at the park. Available in three other colours. $40 (from $60), H&M.

Mini backpack
This red mini backpack from French Connection will satisfy all your colour-blocking needs. It’s currently 60% off at ASOS, so hurry up to gets yours fast! $57 (from $133), ASOS.

Denim jacket
This tailored, chalk-coloured denim jacket will give any outfit a subtle edge. Plus, you can never go wrong with denim. $44 (from $80), GAP.

Bowls
Soak up the last days of summer by hosting an outdoor dinner party with your friends and family. These bowls may seem too beautiful to use, but do not worry — they’re shatterproof. $9 (from $35), Indigo.

Dress
This sweater dress is perfect for those late-summer and early-fall days, when it’s still warm during the day but chilly at night. $25 (from $34), Joe Fresh.

