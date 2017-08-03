Mad Deals Of The Day: $20 Off Versatile Loafers From H&M And More

Loafers

Comfy and classic, these brown loafers are perfect for the office or a weekend stroll at the park. Available in three other colours. $40 (from $60), H&M.

Mini backpack

This red mini backpack from French Connection will satisfy all your colour-blocking needs. It’s currently 60% off at ASOS, so hurry up to gets yours fast! $57 (from $133), ASOS.



Denim jacket

This tailored, chalk-coloured denim jacket will give any outfit a subtle edge. Plus, you can never go wrong with denim. $44 (from $80), GAP.

Bowls

Soak up the last days of summer by hosting an outdoor dinner party with your friends and family. These bowls may seem too beautiful to use, but do not worry — they’re shatterproof. $9 (from $35), Indigo.

Dress

This sweater dress is perfect for those late-summer and early-fall days, when it’s still warm during the day but chilly at night. $25 (from $34), Joe Fresh.

More:

Watermelon quencher

14 Breezy Off-the-Shoulder Dresses to Wear For the Rest of Summer

Avocado-tomato toast